Priv

Online



Posts: leet





Posts: leet Boxing tonight « on: Today at 11:18:34 AM » 17:50 LIVE ON SKY SPORTS FACEBOOK



6 x 3 mins Super-Lightweight contest

DALTON SMITH 10st 1lb 12oz v BENSON NYILAWILA 10st 1lb 1oz

(Sheffield) (Tanzania)



8 x 3 mins Super-Lightweight contest

ROBBIE DAVIES JR 10st 3lbs 8ozv DAMIAN LEONARDO YAPUR 10st 3lbs

(Liverpool) (Argentina)



19:00 LIVE ON SKY SPORTS



8 x 3 mins Middleweight contest

JACK CULLEN 11st 7lbs 12oz v TOMAS ANDRES REYNOSO 11st 8lbs

(Little Leaver) (Argentina)



10 x 3 mins Super-Welterweight contest

ANTHONY FOWLER 11st 2lbs 4oz v THEOPHILUS TETTEH 11st 1lb 4oz

(Liverpool) (Ghana)



12 x 3 mins WBO International Super-Middleweight Title

ZACH PARKER 11st 13lbs 2oz v ROHAN MURDOCK 11st 13lbs 8oz

(Derby) (Australia)



10 x 3 mins Heavyweight contest

HUGHIE FURY 17st 7oz v PAVEL SOUR 17st 5lbs 4oz

(Manchester) (Czech Republic)



12 x 3 mins Super-Featherweight contest

SCOTT QUIGG 9st 3lbs 6oz v JONO CARROLL 9st 4lbs

(Bury) (Dublin)



Worth watching from the fowler fight at least. Hughie always makes me Laugh though, heís got more excuses than Wilder when he loses, latest is heís had a poorly hand for a few fights. Nothing to do with the fact despite having some decent skill heís never been able to hit hard despite being 17.5st and 6ft6, I think my 90year old Nanna could hit harder than him.

Logged

OzzyPorter

Offline



Posts: 15





Posts: 15 Re: Boxing tonight « Reply #1 on: Today at 12:23:09 PM » All home wins for me there. Yes, even in the Quigg fight.



Interesting comment regarding Hughie Fury. He has not lived up to his hype. Time to start delivering. I have a lot of respect for Peter Fury and have met him a few times. He really knows his boxing. However, saying that, after Tyson's success at The Kronk it may be worth Hughie going to do a bit there. Hughie is light on his feet and a very good mover but he doesn't sit down on his punches and set himself. Both Peter and John Fury commented before Fury Wilder II that Tyson needed to use his height and weight advantage and bully his opponents while throwing more power punches. Strange Peter has not given his son similar advice. Logged

Bobupanddown

Online



Posts: 1 719





Posts: 1 719 Re: Boxing tonight « Reply #2 on: Today at 01:59:11 PM » If you have errands to run do them when Hughie Fury comes on, he's the most boring boxer I can remember watching.



Logged

Gingerpig

Offline



Posts: 531





Glorious Leader





Posts: 531Glorious Leader Re: Boxing tonight « Reply #3 on: Today at 02:07:18 PM » remove the name & he is average at best , as stated,he's big.....but can't really punch for a big lad Logged

OzzyPorter

Offline



Posts: 15





Posts: 15 Re: Boxing tonight « Reply #4 on: Today at 02:09:47 PM » He is better than average to be fair. He is only 25 also. Plenty of time to improve and win a world title and I think he will. Needs to fight in the pocket more and sit down on his punches. It is all a little too safe at the moment. Perhaps he is chinny? Could be the reason. Logged

Priv

Online



Posts: leet





Posts: leet Re: Boxing tonight « Reply #5 on: Today at 02:53:44 PM » Canít see him ever winning a proper world title, maybe the wba regular at a push, heís already lost to Povetkin, Parker and Pulev. Logged

Jake Andrews

Offline



Posts: 10 522







Posts: 10 522 Re: Boxing tonight « Reply #6 on: Today at 06:24:05 PM » Quote from: Priv on Today at 11:18:34 AM 17:50 LIVE ON SKY SPORTS FACEBOOK



6 x 3 mins Super-Lightweight contest

DALTON SMITH 10st 1lb 12oz v BENSON NYILAWILA 10st 1lb 1oz

(Sheffield) (Tanzania)



8 x 3 mins Super-Lightweight contest

ROBBIE DAVIES JR 10st 3lbs 8ozv DAMIAN LEONARDO YAPUR 10st 3lbs

(Liverpool) (Argentina)



19:00 LIVE ON SKY SPORTS



8 x 3 mins Middleweight contest

JACK CULLEN 11st 7lbs 12oz v TOMAS ANDRES REYNOSO 11st 8lbs

(Little Leaver) (Argentina)



10 x 3 mins Super-Welterweight contest

ANTHONY FOWLER 11st 2lbs 4oz v THEOPHILUS TETTEH 11st 1lb 4oz

(Liverpool) (Ghana)



12 x 3 mins WBO International Super-Middleweight Title

ZACH PARKER 11st 13lbs 2oz v ROHAN MURDOCK 11st 13lbs 8oz

(Derby) (Australia)



10 x 3 mins Heavyweight contest

HUGHIE FURY 17st 7oz v PAVEL SOUR 17st 5lbs 4oz

(Manchester) (Czech Republic)



12 x 3 mins Super-Featherweight contest

SCOTT QUIGG 9st 3lbs 6oz v JONO CARROLL 9st 4lbs

(Bury) (Dublin)







All a load of shite. Even Frank can put better on than this waste of time. All a load of shite. Even Frank can put better on than this waste of time. Logged

Bobupanddown

Online



Posts: 1 719





Posts: 1 719 Re: Boxing tonight « Reply #7 on: Today at 09:00:14 PM » So spot on Jake. These fights are not contests.



Matchroom have put a bit of a joke card on here.



Logged

Priv

Online



Posts: leet





Posts: leet Re: Boxing tonight « Reply #8 on: Today at 09:01:01 PM » Itís been awful so far, the last two were like comedy sketches. Logged