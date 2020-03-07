Welcome,
March 07, 2020, 02:24:26 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Boxing tonight
Author
Topic: Boxing tonight (Read 85 times)
Priv
Posts: 1 334
Boxing tonight
Today
at 11:18:34 AM
17:50 LIVE ON SKY SPORTS FACEBOOK
6 x 3 mins Super-Lightweight contest
DALTON SMITH 10st 1lb 12oz v BENSON NYILAWILA 10st 1lb 1oz
(Sheffield) (Tanzania)
8 x 3 mins Super-Lightweight contest
ROBBIE DAVIES JR 10st 3lbs 8ozv DAMIAN LEONARDO YAPUR 10st 3lbs
(Liverpool) (Argentina)
19:00 LIVE ON SKY SPORTS
8 x 3 mins Middleweight contest
JACK CULLEN 11st 7lbs 12oz v TOMAS ANDRES REYNOSO 11st 8lbs
(Little Leaver) (Argentina)
10 x 3 mins Super-Welterweight contest
ANTHONY FOWLER 11st 2lbs 4oz v THEOPHILUS TETTEH 11st 1lb 4oz
(Liverpool) (Ghana)
12 x 3 mins WBO International Super-Middleweight Title
ZACH PARKER 11st 13lbs 2oz v ROHAN MURDOCK 11st 13lbs 8oz
(Derby) (Australia)
10 x 3 mins Heavyweight contest
HUGHIE FURY 17st 7oz v PAVEL SOUR 17st 5lbs 4oz
(Manchester) (Czech Republic)
12 x 3 mins Super-Featherweight contest
SCOTT QUIGG 9st 3lbs 6oz v JONO CARROLL 9st 4lbs
(Bury) (Dublin)
Worth watching from the fowler fight at least. Hughie always makes me Laugh though, hes got more excuses than Wilder when he loses, latest is hes had a poorly hand for a few fights. Nothing to do with the fact despite having some decent skill hes never been able to hit hard despite being 17.5st and 6ft6, I think my 90year old Nanna could hit harder than him.
OzzyPorter
Posts: 15
Re: Boxing tonight
Today
at 12:23:09 PM
All home wins for me there. Yes, even in the Quigg fight.
Interesting comment regarding Hughie Fury. He has not lived up to his hype. Time to start delivering. I have a lot of respect for Peter Fury and have met him a few times. He really knows his boxing. However, saying that, after Tyson's success at The Kronk it may be worth Hughie going to do a bit there. Hughie is light on his feet and a very good mover but he doesn't sit down on his punches and set himself. Both Peter and John Fury commented before Fury Wilder II that Tyson needed to use his height and weight advantage and bully his opponents while throwing more power punches. Strange Peter has not given his son similar advice.
Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 711
Re: Boxing tonight
Today
at 01:59:11 PM
If you have errands to run do them when Hughie Fury comes on, he's the most boring boxer I can remember watching.
Gingerpig
Re: Boxing tonight
Today
at 02:07:18 PM
remove the name & he is average at best , as stated,he's big.....but can't really punch for a big lad
OzzyPorter
Posts: 15
Re: Boxing tonight
Today
at 02:09:47 PM
He is better than average to be fair. He is only 25 also. Plenty of time to improve and win a world title and I think he will. Needs to fight in the pocket more and sit down on his punches. It is all a little too safe at the moment. Perhaps he is chinny? Could be the reason.
