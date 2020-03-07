OzzyPorter

Re: Boxing tonight « Reply #1 on: Today at 12:23:09 PM » All home wins for me there. Yes, even in the Quigg fight.



Interesting comment regarding Hughie Fury. He has not lived up to his hype. Time to start delivering. I have a lot of respect for Peter Fury and have met him a few times. He really knows his boxing. However, saying that, after Tyson's success at The Kronk it may be worth Hughie going to do a bit there. Hughie is light on his feet and a very good mover but he doesn't sit down on his punches and set himself. Both Peter and John Fury commented before Fury Wilder II that Tyson needed to use his height and weight advantage and bully his opponents while throwing more power punches. Strange Peter has not given his son similar advice.