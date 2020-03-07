Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Boxing tonight  (Read 16 times)
« on: Today at 11:18:34 AM »
17:50 LIVE ON SKY SPORTS FACEBOOK

6 x 3 mins Super-Lightweight contest
DALTON SMITH 10st 1lb 12oz v BENSON NYILAWILA 10st 1lb 1oz
(Sheffield) (Tanzania)

8 x 3 mins Super-Lightweight contest
ROBBIE DAVIES JR 10st 3lbs 8ozv DAMIAN LEONARDO YAPUR 10st 3lbs
(Liverpool) (Argentina)

19:00 LIVE ON SKY SPORTS

8 x 3 mins Middleweight contest
JACK CULLEN 11st 7lbs 12oz v TOMAS ANDRES REYNOSO 11st 8lbs
(Little Leaver) (Argentina)
 
10 x 3 mins Super-Welterweight contest
ANTHONY FOWLER 11st 2lbs 4oz v THEOPHILUS TETTEH 11st 1lb 4oz
(Liverpool) (Ghana)

12 x 3 mins WBO International Super-Middleweight Title
ZACH PARKER 11st 13lbs 2oz v ROHAN MURDOCK 11st 13lbs 8oz
(Derby) (Australia)

10 x 3 mins Heavyweight contest
HUGHIE FURY 17st 7oz v PAVEL SOUR 17st 5lbs 4oz
(Manchester) (Czech Republic)

12 x 3 mins Super-Featherweight contest
SCOTT QUIGG 9st 3lbs 6oz v JONO CARROLL 9st 4lbs
(Bury) (Dublin)

Worth watching from the fowler fight at least. Hughie always makes me Laugh though, hes got more excuses than Wilder when he loses, latest is hes had a poorly hand for a few fights. Nothing to do with the fact despite having some decent skill hes never been able to hit hard despite being 17.5st and 6ft6, I think my 90year old Nanna could hit harder than him.
Logged
