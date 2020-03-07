|
Priv
|
17:50 LIVE ON SKY SPORTS FACEBOOK
6 x 3 mins Super-Lightweight contest
DALTON SMITH 10st 1lb 12oz v BENSON NYILAWILA 10st 1lb 1oz
(Sheffield) (Tanzania)
8 x 3 mins Super-Lightweight contest
ROBBIE DAVIES JR 10st 3lbs 8ozv DAMIAN LEONARDO YAPUR 10st 3lbs
(Liverpool) (Argentina)
19:00 LIVE ON SKY SPORTS
8 x 3 mins Middleweight contest
JACK CULLEN 11st 7lbs 12oz v TOMAS ANDRES REYNOSO 11st 8lbs
(Little Leaver) (Argentina)
10 x 3 mins Super-Welterweight contest
ANTHONY FOWLER 11st 2lbs 4oz v THEOPHILUS TETTEH 11st 1lb 4oz
(Liverpool) (Ghana)
12 x 3 mins WBO International Super-Middleweight Title
ZACH PARKER 11st 13lbs 2oz v ROHAN MURDOCK 11st 13lbs 8oz
(Derby) (Australia)
10 x 3 mins Heavyweight contest
HUGHIE FURY 17st 7oz v PAVEL SOUR 17st 5lbs 4oz
(Manchester) (Czech Republic)
12 x 3 mins Super-Featherweight contest
SCOTT QUIGG 9st 3lbs 6oz v JONO CARROLL 9st 4lbs
(Bury) (Dublin)
Worth watching from the fowler fight at least. Hughie always makes me Laugh though, hes got more excuses than Wilder when he loses, latest is hes had a poorly hand for a few fights. Nothing to do with the fact despite having some decent skill hes never been able to hit hard despite being 17.5st and 6ft6, I think my 90year old Nanna could hit harder than him.