Wee_Willie













Posts: 8 379 Anyone concerned about where our society is and going? « on: Today at 09:11:32 AM » Had a catch up with some old mates and that included a school teacher and a lad who has just retired from the army. What alarmed me from what they told me was how much society has changed and not necessarily for the better.



The school teacher said that kids now were completely out of control in some state schools. There is absolutely no discipline and classrooms are chaotic and it is even worse after dinner. It is now a constant battle for teachers to execute their lesson plans. Kids now know how far to push teachers while having legal rights. He said you just would not recognise school culture from how it was. The only punishment is detention or removal from the class/school. Some teachers in certain schools are threatening to walk out due to the unruliness. He did say that the more affluent areas had kids that were better behaved but inner city schools were a nightmare. It makes you think this lack of discipline in schools is why so many kids are out of control when outside of it.



The ex army guy said that the culture is changing and before disciplining trainees and junior ranks the protocol is to taking 'time out' for a polite one on one. WTF will they do in the theatre of war - tell the enemy to take time out for a hug ...



OzzyPorter











Posts: 15 Re: Anyone concerned about where our society is and going?
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:29:06 PM »
That seems to be a fair assessment based on how I see it. It will be interesting to see how Boris and his cabinet start cracking down on anti social behaviour. I don't see them being as lenient as previous governments which would be fantastic. No human rights for criminals. Extra powers for the police. Take back control of our streets from the scum.

RedSteel















Re: Anyone concerned about where our society is and going?
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:46:08 PM »
Agreed, the new Gov will pull it back some but it will take time. With that will come all kinds of allegations and name calling from the soft left. People are fed up and want a harder line taken on the out of control youth.

OzzyPorter











Re: Anyone concerned about where our society is and going?
« Reply #6 on: Today at 01:34:38 PM »
Its got nothing to do with "shithouse parents". It is everything to do with "shit parents".



My brother and his wife are very quiet spoken people and avoid confrontation at all costs but their children are good, decent, respectful kids. The problem is not with parents like them, the problem is with parents who were scum themselves. They have no respect for anything and kids pick up on this and act the same. Whilst I DO think that kids need to be taught how to behave and tanning their backsides should be a perfectly appropriate form of discipline, I don't believe that knocking shit out of them is the right thing to do. There has to be a balance. Kids have to learn about respect and to learn about it they have to be shown it by an adult role model who is firm but fair. I'd make it compulsory for would be parents to take parenting lessons if they want to have kids. Some might laugh but its the same as owning a dog. Anyone who owns one should have to be educated on raising and controlling a dog and there should be a registration process.



At the end of the day it is basic social principles. It isn't difficult. Honesty, Respect, Empathy and Integrity. Teach them that and it is problem solved.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:39:00 PM by OzzyPorter »

Skinz











Re: Anyone concerned about where our society is and going?
« Reply #7 on: Today at 01:42:39 PM »
Whether they live on a council estate or some fuckin manor, they are too soft on their kids. The teeth bit was a joke(unless it was a smalltown), but there are other ways to show some discipline strarting with respecting elders, sommat that has totally gone. Plus, what happened to our neighbours? Tht's right, no fucker knows who they are anymore. Even they had a role to play, but not anymore as you'll be lucky if they speak the same fuckin language.