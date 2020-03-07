dixieland

Man Utd Racist Fans « on: Today at 08:57:50 AM » Man Utd are helping the police hunt down their racist thug fans who were seen screaming racist abuse at one of their own players Jesse Lingard, or J Ling as he likes to be called now. Utd have condemned their fans & have promised to ban for life when caught.



Ive no agenda here chaps other than to pass on what the media are reporting.

RUBBERY RUBBERFACE

Re: Man Utd Racist Fans « Reply #1 on: Today at 09:04:52 AM »





Re: Man Utd Racist Fans « Reply #2 on: Today at 09:38:58 AM » The clips Ive seen had nothing to do with race just saying how shit he is, the initial statements from Man Utd pfa etc said it was abuse that went too far, have they now decided its because its race related rather than the fact hes a an absolute knob head spud who believes hes better than he is

Re: Man Utd Racist Fans « Reply #3 on: Today at 10:02:27 AM »



It all boils down to lack of respect for authority, discipline and behaviour starting within schools - which society needs to clamp down on - ref my earlier thread.



edit ..



One of those slagging him off is a British Indian (can of worms opening meme) It doesn't matter how much of a shit and fraud he is, there is no room in our society to describe someone using the N word. There is clear evidence on twitter that it was used and they sounded like school kids to me (might be wrong) or 16-18 year old teenagers. It would be ironic if the perpetrator was black and by the accent used it is conceivable, and would open up a different can of worms.It all boils down to lack of respect for authority, discipline and behaviour starting within schools - which society needs to clamp down on - ref my earlier thread.edit .. https://twitter.com/i/status/1235814870819328003 One of those slagging him off is a British Indian (can of worms opening meme) « Last Edit: Today at 10:07:49 AM by Wee_Willie » Logged

Re: Man Utd Racist Fans « Reply #4 on: Today at 10:25:42 AM » Quote from: Priv on Today at 09:38:58 AM The clips Ive seen had nothing to do with race just saying how shit he is, the initial statements from Man Utd pfa etc said it was abuse that went too far, have they now decided its because its race related rather than the fact hes a an absolute knob head spud who believes hes better than he is



Someones clearly shouting 'Nxxxxx'..(Not the guy which I assume is holding the phone but someone close).



United fans already claiming it was Derby. They must have the worst following of cunts going, yet the media paint them as angels because of the number of clicks they get. An ex-journalist admitted they try to put clubs like Liverpool and the scum in good light because of the numbers, whereas clubs like mine are treated like shit for the same reason(scousers and scum will click on bad articles about other clubs, especially rivals). Plus the media is full of Arsenal, Man U, and Liverpool with the odd Geordie chucked in, who all seem to have agendas. Someones clearly shouting 'Nxxxxx'..(Not the guy which I assume is holding the phone but someone close).United fans already claiming it was Derby. They must have the worst following of cunts going, yet the media paint them as angels because of the number of clicks they get. An ex-journalist admitted they try to put clubs like Liverpool and the scum in good light because of the numbers, whereas clubs like mine are treated like shit for the same reason(scousers and scum will click on bad articles about other clubs, especially rivals). Plus the media is full of Arsenal, Man U, and Liverpool with the odd Geordie chucked in, who all seem to have agendas. « Last Edit: Today at 10:57:32 AM by Steve Göldby » Logged