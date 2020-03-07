Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 07, 2020
News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Topic: Man Utd Racist Fans
« on: Today at 08:57:50 AM »
Man Utd are helping the police hunt down their racist thug fans who were seen screaming racist abuse at one of their own players Jesse Lingard, or J Ling as he likes to be called now. Utd have condemned their fans & have promised to ban for life when caught.

Ive no agenda here chaps other than to pass on what the media are reporting.
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:04:52 AM »
DOES ANYONE CARE U PATHETIC PLASTIC BITCH :wanker: :ponce:


MFC FANS ARE ALL AS 1 NOW. ANY OTHER FAT CUNT MUST SUPPORT OUR LADS OR PUT THEIR HEAD IN THE OVEN :jowo6: :dftt:
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:38:58 AM »
The clips Ive seen had nothing to do with race just saying how shit he is, the initial statements from Man Utd pfa etc said it was abuse that went too far, have they now decided its because its race related rather than the fact hes a an absolute knob head spud who believes hes better than he is
« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:02:27 AM »
It doesn't matter how much of a shit and fraud he is, there is no room in our society to describe someone using the N word. There is clear evidence on twitter that it was used and they sounded like school kids to me (might be wrong) or 16-18 year old teenagers. It would be ironic if the perpetrator was black and by the accent used it is conceivable, and would open up a different can of worms.

It all boils down to lack of respect for authority, discipline and behaviour starting within schools - which society needs to clamp down on - ref my earlier thread.

edit .. https://twitter.com/i/status/1235814870819328003

One of those slagging him off is a British Indian (can of worms opening meme)  :alf:  
« Reply #4 on: Today at 10:25:42 AM »
Quote from: Priv on Today at 09:38:58 AM
The clips Ive seen had nothing to do with race just saying how shit he is, the initial statements from Man Utd pfa etc said it was abuse that went too far, have they now decided its because its race related rather than the fact hes a an absolute knob head spud who believes hes better than he is

Someones clearly shouting 'Nxxxxx'..(Not the guy which I assume is holding the phone but someone close).

United fans already claiming it was Derby. They must have the worst following of cunts going, yet the media paint them as angels because of the number of clicks they get. An ex-journalist admitted they try to put clubs like Liverpool and the scum in good light because of the numbers, whereas clubs like mine are treated like shit for the same reason(scousers and scum will click on bad articles about other clubs, especially rivals). Plus the media is full of Arsenal, Man U, and Liverpool with the odd Geordie chucked in, who all seem to have agendas.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:57:32 AM by Steve Göldby »
« Reply #5 on: Today at 11:05:30 AM »
I had to modify the above post because you spelt the n-word out in full.

It's not a problem at all using it in the context you did, but if online surveillance picks it up, it could bring trouble on us.

Thanks for your understanding.  :like:
