Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 09:21:36 AM



You don't have to be a brain surgeon to see that the entire of Europe has taken it way too far and now were collectively in a world of trouble which is only going to get worse.



Unfortunately the political left and centre left sold the populus on the myth of integration, but drive through the inner cities and towns of the UK and you'll see rather than integrate these people have turned our towns and cities into their towns and cities and I hate to say it but - shitholes.



And if you think we're bad go and have a look at Marseilles.



https://youtu.be/8I0teMkQfZo



If the lunatic fringes of the Labour party ever got near government you could expect our southern coast to be similar.





