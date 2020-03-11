Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 11, 2020, 09:57:09 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: THE GREAT ESCAPE...

Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: WHAT EXCUSE WILL TOWERSY COME UP WITH FOR HIS ABSENCE ???  (Read 1588 times)
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 737


View Profile
« Reply #50 on: Today at 09:21:36 AM »
Very few sensible people are against immigration as a concept, but it should only ever be for the enhancement of the quality of life for indigenous people. Controlled immigration diversifies the gene pool, brings in new skills and culture and generally speaking is a net positive.

You don't have to be a brain surgeon to see that the entire of Europe has taken it way too far and now were collectively in a world of trouble which is only going to get worse.

Unfortunately the political left and centre left sold the populus on the myth of integration, but drive through the inner cities and towns of the UK and you'll see rather than integrate these people have turned our towns and cities into their towns and cities and I hate to say it but - shitholes.

And if you think we're bad go and have a look at Marseilles.

https://youtu.be/8I0teMkQfZo

If the lunatic fringes of the Labour party ever got near government you could expect our southern coast to be similar.
Logged
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 