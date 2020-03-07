Tortured_Mind



Offline



Posts: 14 444







TMPosts: 14 444 WHAT EXCUSE WILL TOWERSY COME UP WITH FOR HIS ABSENCE ??? « on: March 07, 2020, 12:21:32 AM » Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

headset

Offline



Posts: 375





Posts: 375 Re: WHAT EXCUSE WILL TOWERSY COME UP WITH FOR HIS ABSENCE ??? « Reply #4 on: March 07, 2020, 12:12:08 PM »



I don't have down as growing chicken wings all of a sudden .... so i doubt he's fucked off crying in a huff



He must be back at work....... he's a fucking nightmare at times with his PMs..........I don't have down as growing chicken wings all of a sudden .... so i doubt he's fucked off crying in a huff Logged

King of the North

Online



Posts: 1 289





Duckyfuzz





Posts: 1 289Duckyfuzz Re: WHAT EXCUSE WILL TOWERSY COME UP WITH FOR HIS ABSENCE ??? « Reply #18 on: March 07, 2020, 04:52:37 PM »





He is alive and well. I passed him on the a19 going north past BIllingham this morning.

He was only going slow though, must be concerned about the cost of fuel or maybe just couldnt reach to properly get his foot down.







LIDS UPDATEHe is alive and well. I passed him on the a19 going north past BIllingham this morning.He was only going slow though, must be concerned about the cost of fuel or maybe just couldnt reach to properly get his foot down. Logged

OzzyPorter

Offline



Posts: 19





Posts: 19 Re: WHAT EXCUSE WILL TOWERSY COME UP WITH FOR HIS ABSENCE ??? « Reply #34 on: Yesterday at 12:45:52 PM » I trust this is all a joke and the guy isn't really dead and this is a ruse to try and make him start posting again? He must have been incredibly interesting for all of you to go to these lengths to entice him back!

Am I on the right lines? Logged

BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE



Offline



Posts: 759





CHILLED AS A PENGUINS ASSPosts: 759 Re: WHAT EXCUSE WILL TOWERSY COME UP WITH FOR HIS ABSENCE ??? « Reply #35 on: Yesterday at 12:53:15 PM »



DID WE LIKE EACH OTHER? NOT ON YOUR LIFE



DID WE RESPECT THE HELL OUTTA EACH OTHER? HELLS YEAH



SIMILAR IN MANY WAYS- COULD BOTH DO OVER 100 PUSHUPS (HE WOULD BE SAT ON SOMEONES BACK) , COULD BOTH NECK A COLD FAWSTERS AND GRAB A BABE



ALL THE BEST IN YOUR FUTURE ENDEVOURS MY LIL BUD AND I'LL C U WHEN U GET THERE



BEER ME BOYS



ME AND LIDDS WERE RIVALS... THINK RALPH AND JACK IN LORD OF THE FLIES, JOEY AND ROSS VIEING OVER RACHAEL GREEN IN FRIENDS, TREVOR JORDACHE AND RON DICKO IN BROOKSIDEDID WE LIKE EACH OTHER? NOT ON YOUR LIFEDID WE RESPECT THE HELL OUTTA EACH OTHER? HELLS YEAHSIMILAR IN MANY WAYS- COULD BOTH DO OVER 100 PUSHUPS (HE WOULD BE SAT ON SOMEONES BACK), COULD BOTH NECK A COLD FAWSTERS AND GRAB A BABEALL THE BEST IN YOUR FUTURE ENDEVOURS MY LIL BUD AND I'LL C U WHEN U GET THEREBEER ME BOYS « Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:55:40 PM by BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE » Logged YOU COULDN'T KNOCK THE SKIN OFF A RICE PUDDING

mingebag

Offline



Posts: 4 450







Posts: 4 450 Re: WHAT EXCUSE WILL TOWERSY COME UP WITH FOR HIS ABSENCE ??? « Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 07:40:58 PM »

Tell you what you come back with Mr Goldby

These were all countries that welcomed with open arms on the orders of Merkel no restrictions on them

Now they have the toughest restrictions of any Euro country

I won't even mention Hungary



France 24 is a particular eye opener if you decide to wake from your slumber Type in Sweden immigrants /Denmark immigrants / Austria immigrants /Germany immigrants/France immigration into YouTubeTell you what you come back with Mr GoldbyThese were all countries that welcomed with open arms on the orders of Merkel no restrictions on themNow they have the toughest restrictions of any Euro countryI won't even mention HungaryFrance 24 is a particular eye opener if you decide to wake from your slumber Logged

Steve Göldby



Offline



Posts: 9 544







Mountain KingPosts: 9 544 Re: WHAT EXCUSE WILL TOWERSY COME UP WITH FOR HIS ABSENCE ??? « Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 09:03:35 PM » Quote from: mingebag on Yesterday at 07:40:58 PM

Tell you what you come back with Mr Goldby

These were all countries that welcomed with open arms on the orders of Merkel no restrictions on them

Now they have the toughest restrictions of any Euro country

I won't even mention Hungary



France 24 is a particular eye opener if you decide to wake from your slumber

Type in Sweden immigrants /Denmark immigrants / Austria immigrants /Germany immigrants/France immigration into YouTubeTell you what you come back with Mr GoldbyThese were all countries that welcomed with open arms on the orders of Merkel no restrictions on themNow they have the toughest restrictions of any Euro countryI won't even mention HungaryFrance 24 is a particular eye opener if you decide to wake from your slumber

I've never been a supporter of a total open door immigration policy. I've said for years now that it should be controlled.



But that's a completely different issue to discrimination and hatred, which I am completely against and which you unfortunately seem to be an advocate of.

I've never been a supporter of a total open door immigration policy. I've said for years now that it should be controlled.But that's a completely different issue to discrimination and hatred, which I am completely against and which you unfortunately seem to be an advocate of. Logged