March 09, 2020, 01:56:52 PM
Author Topic: WHAT EXCUSE WILL TOWERSY COME UP WITH FOR HIS ABSENCE ???  (Read 1213 times)
Tortured_Mind
TM
Posts: 14 442



« on: March 07, 2020, 12:21:32 AM »
 
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
TM
Posts: 14 442



« Reply #1 on: March 07, 2020, 12:24:05 AM »
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
RUBBERY RUBBERFACE
Posts: 467


« Reply #2 on: March 07, 2020, 08:41:00 AM »
YELLOWBELLY LITTLE LIDSY GET BACK ON AND ENTERTAIN YOUR AUDIENCE :like: :like:
ILL TELL THE BOYS TO GO EASY ON YOU JUST AS I TOLD YOUR SON IN LAW :like: :lids:
Logged
headset
Posts: 367


« Reply #3 on: March 07, 2020, 12:02:39 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on March 07, 2020, 12:24:05 AM



 :nige: :alf: monkey
Logged
headset
Posts: 367


« Reply #4 on: March 07, 2020, 12:12:08 PM »
He must be back at work....... he's a fucking nightmare at times with his PMs.......... :like:

I don't have down as growing chicken wings all of a sudden .... so i doubt he's fucked off crying in a huff 

 
Logged
38red
Posts: 259


« Reply #5 on: March 07, 2020, 01:57:40 PM »
Maybe someone has actually turned up for a Cross car park meetup, rendering Lids hors de combat!
Logged
RedSteel
Posts: 9 191

UTB


« Reply #6 on: March 07, 2020, 02:13:48 PM »
Quote from: 38red on March 07, 2020, 01:57:40 PM
Maybe someone has actually turned up for a Cross car park meetup, rendering Lids hors de combat!

More likely he's bored of the same couple of shithouses with multiple accounts, trolling all the time, and admin doing fuck all about it. The same shithouses asking where Lids is, because they are now lost with no one to troll.
Logged
El Capitan
Posts: 40 581


« Reply #7 on: March 07, 2020, 02:17:23 PM »
Lidsy is sulking because he went running to steve asking him to ban people, and steve told him to fuck off  :alf:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
RedSteel
Posts: 9 191

UTB


« Reply #8 on: March 07, 2020, 02:21:16 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on March 07, 2020, 02:17:23 PM
Lidsy is sulking because he went running to steve asking him to ban people, and steve told him to fuck off  :alf:

I hope he stays away, because you for one will be lost without him. You should read back your last 100 posts lad, fuckin embarrassed for you 
Logged
El Capitan
Posts: 40 581


« Reply #9 on: March 07, 2020, 02:43:17 PM »
Youre running out of arses to lick Steely  lost
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
dropthebomb
Posts: 98


« Reply #10 on: March 07, 2020, 03:05:30 PM »
Quote from: RedSteel on March 07, 2020, 02:21:16 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on March 07, 2020, 02:17:23 PM
Lidsy is sulking because he went running to steve asking him to ban people, and steve told him to fuck off  :alf:

I hope he stays away, because you for one will be lost without him. You should read back your last 100 posts lad, fuckin embarrassed for you 

Ooooof. Got him there.  :alastair:
Logged
headset
Posts: 367


« Reply #11 on: March 07, 2020, 03:13:52 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on March 07, 2020, 02:17:23 PM
Lidsy is sulking because he went running to steve asking him to ban people, and steve told him to fuck off  :alf:

Fuckin hell..... that's poor form...i would rather he went yellow than green... lost
Logged
El Capitan
Posts: 40 581


« Reply #12 on: March 07, 2020, 03:14:39 PM »
Quote from: dropthebomb on March 07, 2020, 03:05:30 PM
Quote from: RedSteel on March 07, 2020, 02:21:16 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on March 07, 2020, 02:17:23 PM
Lidsy is sulking because he went running to steve asking him to ban people, and steve told him to fuck off  :alf:

I hope he stays away, because you for one will be lost without him. You should read back your last 100 posts lad, fuckin embarrassed for you 

Ooooof. Got him there.  :alastair:


The irony  monkey monkey


http://forum.comeonboro.com/index.php?action=profile;u=433425;sa=showPosts
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
RedSteel
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 191

UTB


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: March 07, 2020, 03:19:58 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on March 07, 2020, 02:43:17 PM
Youre running out of arses to lick Steely  lost

101  lost
Logged
El Capitan
Posts: 40 581


« Reply #14 on: March 07, 2020, 03:22:07 PM »
Quote from: RedSteel on March 07, 2020, 03:19:58 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on March 07, 2020, 02:43:17 PM
Youre running out of arses to lick Steely  lost

101  lost


Bloody hell, your tongue must be aching 
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
dropthebomb
Posts: 98


« Reply #15 on: March 07, 2020, 03:27:38 PM »
He's rattled and flustered now CapsDave and calamity aren't in tow to give him the thumbs up.
Logged
RedSteel
Posts: 9 191

UTB


« Reply #16 on: March 07, 2020, 03:28:03 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on March 07, 2020, 03:22:07 PM
Quote from: RedSteel on March 07, 2020, 03:19:58 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on March 07, 2020, 02:43:17 PM
Youre running out of arses to lick Steely  lost

101  lost


Bloody hell, your tongue must be aching 

102  lost

I know it bothers you what I've said  
Logged
El Capitan
Posts: 40 581


« Reply #17 on: March 07, 2020, 04:08:25 PM »
Its ruined my weekend to be honest mate  lost :unlike:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
King of the North
Posts: 1 288


Duckyfuzz


« Reply #18 on: March 07, 2020, 04:52:37 PM »
 LIDS UPDATE


He is alive and well. I passed him on the a19 going north past BIllingham this morning.
He was only going slow though, must be concerned about the cost of fuel or maybe just couldnt reach to properly get his foot down.

 :lids:
Logged
ZombieTits
Posts: 737


« Reply #19 on: March 07, 2020, 05:00:56 PM »
Better place without him👍👍👍👍👍👍😂😂😂😂👍👍👍👍😂😂😂

🍉🍉
Logged
King of the North
Posts: 1 288


Duckyfuzz


« Reply #20 on: March 07, 2020, 05:10:16 PM »
Quote from: ZombieTits on March 07, 2020, 05:00:56 PM
Better place without him👍👍👍👍👍👍😂😂😂😂👍👍👍👍😂😂😂

🍉🍉


Not so sure about that. There would be a few on here whos life would have no meaning if he wasnt here to share his unique brand of wisdom.
Logged
Markoftheboro

Posts: 11


« Reply #21 on: March 07, 2020, 05:13:56 PM »
Quote from: King of the North on March 07, 2020, 05:10:16 PM
Quote from: ZombieTits on March 07, 2020, 05:00:56 PM
Better place without him👍👍👍👍👍👍😂😂😂😂👍👍👍👍😂😂😂

🍉🍉


Not so sure about that. There would be a few on here whos life would have no meaning if he wasnt here to share his unique brand of wisdom.



You have a point there. Little legs can be amusing. He offers a lot more than the likes of Bernie, zombie, redshrugnichols and all the other cranks aliases.
Logged
headset
Posts: 367


« Reply #22 on: March 07, 2020, 05:21:49 PM »
Quote from: Markoftheboro on March 07, 2020, 05:13:56 PM
Quote from: King of the North on March 07, 2020, 05:10:16 PM
Quote from: ZombieTits on March 07, 2020, 05:00:56 PM
Better place without him👍👍👍👍👍👍😂😂😂😂👍👍👍👍😂😂😂

🍉🍉


Not so sure about that. There would be a few on here whos life would have no meaning if he wasnt here to share his unique brand of wisdom.



You have a point there. Little legs can be amusing. He offers a lot more than the likes of Bernie, zombie, redshrugnichols and all the other cranks aliases.

Wise words maybe.......but the is no excuse for going bluey-green if that's what he's done...... you can live with a few cranks in the ranks..... but not a bluey/green in the ranks!!.... rava
« Last Edit: March 07, 2020, 05:23:51 PM by headset » Logged
mingebag
Posts: 4 450



« Reply #23 on: March 07, 2020, 06:04:45 PM »
Quote from: ZombieTits on March 07, 2020, 05:00:56 PM
Better place without him👍👍👍👍👍👍😂😂😂😂👍👍👍👍😂😂😂

🍉🍉
What the fuck would you talk about like Mr Tits 🤔🤔
Logged
ZombieTits
Posts: 737


« Reply #24 on: March 07, 2020, 06:11:07 PM »
Quote from: mingebag on March 07, 2020, 06:04:45 PM
Quote from: ZombieTits on March 07, 2020, 05:00:56 PM
Better place without him👍👍👍👍👍👍😂😂😂😂👍👍👍👍😂😂😂

🍉🍉
What the fuck would you talk about like Mr Tits 🤔🤔

🙂🙂🙂🙂🙂Who knows?

Maybe.....some badly spelt racism, bullshit ITKs, nonce accusations or empty threats of violence? 👍👍👍👍👍👍😂😂😂😂😂👍🍉🍉
Logged
PoliteDwarf
Posts: 9 362


Not big and not clever


« Reply #25 on: March 07, 2020, 11:11:39 PM »
Fucking hell TM, where did you dig that old one up from?  charles
Logged
CoB scum
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Posts: 9 544



« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 11:58:47 AM »
Quote from: RedSteel on March 07, 2020, 02:13:48 PM
Quote from: 38red on March 07, 2020, 01:57:40 PM
Maybe someone has actually turned up for a Cross car park meetup, rendering Lids hors de combat!

More likely he's bored of the same couple of shithouses with multiple accounts, trolling all the time, and admin doing fuck all about it. The same shithouses asking where Lids is, because they are now lost with no one to troll.


Absolute rubbish that is. The reason he's flounced is because admin DID do something about it.

Alleged multiple accounts are nowhere near as big a problem as the things that were pointed out the other day.
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
Posts: 14 442



« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 12:02:23 PM »
IS THERE ANY WAY WE COULD GENTLY REINTRODUCE HIM INTO THE FORUM ???    :pd:
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
CapsDave
Posts: 4 240


« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 12:09:22 PM »
Dont worry TM, a man with over 70,000 posts wont stay away for long  :lids:
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online Online

Posts: 14 442



« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 12:11:37 PM »
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Posts: 9 544



« Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 12:16:25 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Yesterday at 12:02:23 PM
IS THERE ANY WAY WE COULD GENTLY REINTRODUCE HIM INTO THE FORUM ???    :pd:

Why do we need to do that? He hasn't closed his account and I haven't kicked him off so he's able to post any time he wants.

This is just a little petulant flounce, not a full blown walkout.  :like:
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
Posts: 14 442



« Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 12:26:16 PM »
WHAT HAPPENS IF HE'S DEAD ???    :pd:
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
martonmick
Posts: 149


« Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 12:30:37 PM »
There will be parties all over Teesside👍👍😀😀
Logged
ZombieTits
Posts: 737


« Reply #33 on: Yesterday at 12:37:21 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Yesterday at 12:26:16 PM
WHAT HAPPENS IF HE'S DEAD ???    :pd:

Domestic abuse figures will go down 👍👍👍👍👍👍👍😂😂😂😂👍👍👍👍😂😂😂😂👍👍👍🍉🍉
Logged
OzzyPorter

Posts: 19


« Reply #34 on: Yesterday at 12:45:52 PM »
I trust this is all a joke and the guy isn't really dead and this is a ruse to try and make him start posting again? He must have been incredibly interesting for all of you to go to these lengths to entice him back!
Am I on the right lines?
Logged
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
CHILLED AS A PENGUINS ASS
Posts: 759


« Reply #35 on: Yesterday at 12:53:15 PM »
ME AND LIDDS WERE RIVALS... THINK RALPH AND JACK IN LORD OF THE FLIES, JOEY AND ROSS VIEING OVER RACHAEL GREEN IN FRIENDS, TREVOR JORDACHE AND RON DICKO IN BROOKSIDE :like:

DID WE LIKE EACH OTHER? NOT ON YOUR LIFE  :unlike:

DID WE RESPECT THE HELL OUTTA EACH OTHER? HELLS YEAH :like:

SIMILAR IN MANY WAYS- COULD BOTH DO OVER 100 PUSHUPS (HE WOULD BE SAT ON SOMEONES BACK) lost , COULD BOTH NECK A COLD FAWSTERS AND GRAB A BABE :beer:

ALL THE BEST IN YOUR FUTURE ENDEVOURS MY LIL BUD AND I'LL C U WHEN U GET THERE  :homer:

BEER ME BOYS :beer:
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:55:40 PM by BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE » Logged
YOU COULDN'T KNOCK THE SKIN OFF A RICE PUDDING
mingebag
Posts: 4 450



« Reply #36 on: Yesterday at 03:05:00 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 12:16:25 PM
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Yesterday at 12:02:23 PM
IS THERE ANY WAY WE COULD GENTLY REINTRODUCE HIM INTO THE FORUM ???    :pd:

Why do we need to do that? He hasn't closed his account and I haven't kicked him off so he's able to post any time he wants.

This is just a little petulant flounce, not a full blown walkout.  :like:
What you going to do to get him back posting Mr Goldby  :pd:
The place has gone to rat shit and its only been a couple of days  lost
How many "Lidds has flounced" will there be before you act 
Logged
ZombieTits
Posts: 737


« Reply #37 on: Yesterday at 03:43:11 PM »
Quote from: mingebag on Yesterday at 03:05:00 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 12:16:25 PM
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Yesterday at 12:02:23 PM
IS THERE ANY WAY WE COULD GENTLY REINTRODUCE HIM INTO THE FORUM ???    :pd:

Why do we need to do that? He hasn't closed his account and I haven't kicked him off so he's able to post any time he wants.

This is just a little petulant flounce, not a full blown walkout.  :like:
What you going to do to get him back posting Mr Goldby  :pd:
The place has gone to rat shit and its only been a couple of days  lost
How many "Lidds has flounced" will there be before you act 

Enjoy it while he is gone 😂😂😂😂👍👍👍👍😂😂😂

Cos we all know he will back soon with the spelling and 'pedo' inboxs three times a day 😂😂😂😂👍👍👍👍👍😂😂👍👍👍😂😂👍👍😂🍉🍉
Logged
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Posts: 9 544



« Reply #38 on: Yesterday at 05:01:47 PM »
Quote from: mingebag on Yesterday at 03:05:00 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 12:16:25 PM
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Yesterday at 12:02:23 PM
IS THERE ANY WAY WE COULD GENTLY REINTRODUCE HIM INTO THE FORUM ???    :pd:

Why do we need to do that? He hasn't closed his account and I haven't kicked him off so he's able to post any time he wants.

This is just a little petulant flounce, not a full blown walkout.  :like:
What you going to do to get him back posting Mr Goldby  :pd:
The place has gone to rat shit and its only been a couple of days  lost
How many "Lidds has flounced" will there be before you act 

I'm going to do absolutely nothing.

What are you going to do about your extreme right wing politics and hatred of immigrants? 
Logged
mingebag
Posts: 4 450



« Reply #39 on: Yesterday at 07:27:56 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 05:01:47 PM
Quote from: mingebag on Yesterday at 03:05:00 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 12:16:25 PM
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Yesterday at 12:02:23 PM
IS THERE ANY WAY WE COULD GENTLY REINTRODUCE HIM INTO THE FORUM ???    :pd:

Why do we need to do that? He hasn't closed his account and I haven't kicked him off so he's able to post any time he wants.

This is just a little petulant flounce, not a full blown walkout.  :like:
What you going to do to get him back posting Mr Goldby  :pd:
The place has gone to rat shit and its only been a couple of days  lost
How many "Lidds has flounced" will there be before you act 

I'm going to do absolutely nothing.

What are you going to do about your extreme right wing politics and hatred of immigrants? 
Keep trying to educate idiots who have lost touch with the real world  :like
Some on this board are lost causes though Mr Goldby  mcl
Logged
mingebag
Posts: 4 450



« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 07:40:58 PM »
Type in Sweden immigrants /Denmark immigrants / Austria immigrants /Germany immigrants/France immigration into YouTube
Tell you what you come back with Mr Goldby  :pd:
These were all countries that welcomed with open arms on the orders of Merkel no restrictions on them
Now they have the toughest restrictions of any Euro country
I won't even mention Hungary  :alastair:

France 24 is a particular eye opener if you decide to wake from your slumber oleary
Logged
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Posts: 9 544



« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 09:03:35 PM »
Quote from: mingebag on Yesterday at 07:40:58 PM
Type in Sweden immigrants /Denmark immigrants / Austria immigrants /Germany immigrants/France immigration into YouTube
Tell you what you come back with Mr Goldby  :pd:
These were all countries that welcomed with open arms on the orders of Merkel no restrictions on them
Now they have the toughest restrictions of any Euro country
I won't even mention Hungary  :alastair:

France 24 is a particular eye opener if you decide to wake from your slumber oleary

I've never been a supporter of a total open door immigration policy. I've said for years now that it should be controlled.

But that's a completely different issue to discrimination and hatred, which I am completely against and which  you unfortunately seem to be an advocate of.
Logged
mingebag
Posts: 4 450



« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 09:54:36 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 09:03:35 PM
Quote from: mingebag on Yesterday at 07:40:58 PM
Type in Sweden immigrants /Denmark immigrants / Austria immigrants /Germany immigrants/France immigration into YouTube
Tell you what you come back with Mr Goldby  :pd:
These were all countries that welcomed with open arms on the orders of Merkel no restrictions on them
Now they have the toughest restrictions of any Euro country
I won't even mention Hungary  :alastair:

France 24 is a particular eye opener if you decide to wake from your slumber oleary

I've never been a supporter of a total open door immigration policy. I've said for years now that it should be controlled.

But that's a completely different issue to discrimination and hatred, which I am completely against and which  you unfortunately seem to be an advocate of.

What's the difference if the end result is the same Mr Goldby  :pd:
And why "unfortunately"  :pd: I am proud of my patriotic views  :ukfist:
Logged
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Posts:



« Reply #43 on: Today at 08:44:06 AM »
Quote from: mingebag on Yesterday at 09:54:36 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 09:03:35 PM
Quote from: mingebag on Yesterday at 07:40:58 PM
Type in Sweden immigrants /Denmark immigrants / Austria immigrants /Germany immigrants/France immigration into YouTube
Tell you what you come back with Mr Goldby  :pd:
These were all countries that welcomed with open arms on the orders of Merkel no restrictions on them
Now they have the toughest restrictions of any Euro country
I won't even mention Hungary  :alastair:

France 24 is a particular eye opener if you decide to wake from your slumber oleary

I've never been a supporter of a total open door immigration policy. I've said for years now that it should be controlled.

But that's a completely different issue to discrimination and hatred, which I am completely against and which  you unfortunately seem to be an advocate of.

What's the difference if the end result is the same Mr Goldby  :pd:
And why "unfortunately"  :pd: I am proud of my patriotic views  :ukfist:


Patriotism is good, hatred and prejudice are not. Are you aware of the difference?
Logged
RedSteel
Posts: 9 191

UTB


« Reply #44 on: Today at 01:26:00 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 11:58:47 AM
Quote from: RedSteel on March 07, 2020, 02:13:48 PM
Quote from: 38red on March 07, 2020, 01:57:40 PM
Maybe someone has actually turned up for a Cross car park meetup, rendering Lids hors de combat!

More likely he's bored of the same couple of shithouses with multiple accounts, trolling all the time, and admin doing fuck all about it. The same shithouses asking where Lids is, because they are now lost with no one to troll.


Absolute rubbish that is. The reason he's flounced is because admin DID do something about it.

Alleged multiple accounts are nowhere near as big a problem as the things that were pointed out the other day.

 rava

 
Logged
