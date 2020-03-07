|
Markoftheboro
Better place without him👍👍👍👍👍👍😂😂😂😂👍👍👍👍😂😂😂
🍉🍉
Not so sure about that. There would be a few on here whos life would have no meaning if he wasnt here to share his unique brand of wisdom.
You have a point there. Little legs can be amusing. He offers a lot more than the likes of Bernie, zombie, redshrugnichols and all the other cranks aliases.
OzzyPorter
I trust this is all a joke and the guy isn't really dead and this is a ruse to try and make him start posting again? He must have been incredibly interesting for all of you to go to these lengths to entice him back!
Am I on the right lines?
mingebag
IS THERE ANY WAY WE COULD GENTLY REINTRODUCE HIM INTO THE FORUM ???
Why do we need to do that? He hasn't closed his account and I haven't kicked him off so he's able to post any time he wants.
This is just a little petulant flounce, not a full blown walkout.
What you going to do to get him back posting Mr Goldby
The place has gone to rat shit and its only been a couple of days
How many "Lidds has flounced" will there be before you act
I'm going to do absolutely nothing.
What are you going to do about your extreme right wing politics and hatred of immigrants?
Keep trying to educate idiots who have lost touch with the real world :like
Some on this board are lost causes though Mr Goldby
Steve Göldby
Type in Sweden immigrants /Denmark immigrants / Austria immigrants /Germany immigrants/France immigration into YouTube
Tell you what you come back with Mr Goldby
These were all countries that welcomed with open arms on the orders of Merkel no restrictions on them
Now they have the toughest restrictions of any Euro country
I won't even mention Hungary
France 24 is a particular eye opener if you decide to wake from your slumber
I've never been a supporter of a total open door immigration policy. I've said for years now that it should be controlled.
But that's a completely different issue to discrimination and hatred, which I am completely against and which you unfortunately seem to be an advocate of.
mingebag
What's the difference if the end result is the same Mr Goldby
And why "unfortunately"
I am proud of my patriotic views
Steve Göldby
What's the difference if the end result is the same Mr Goldby
And why "unfortunately"
I am proud of my patriotic views
Patriotism is good, hatred and prejudice are not. Are you aware of the difference?
