headset

Offline



Posts: 365





Posts: 365

Re: WHAT EXCUSE WILL TOWERSY COME UP WITH FOR HIS ABSENCE ??? « Reply #22 on: Today at 05:21:49 PM » Quote from: Markoftheboro on Today at 05:13:56 PM Quote from: King of the North on Today at 05:10:16 PM Quote from: ZombieTits on Today at 05:00:56 PM Better place without him👍👍👍👍👍👍😂😂😂😂👍👍👍👍😂😂😂



🍉🍉





Not so sure about that. There would be a few on here who’s life would have no meaning if he wasn’t here to share his unique brand of wisdom.





Not so sure about that. There would be a few on here who’s life would have no meaning if he wasn’t here to share his unique brand of wisdom.

You have a point there. Little legs can be amusing. He offers a lot more than the likes of Bernie, zombie, redshrugnichols and all the other cranks aliases.

You have a point there. Little legs can be amusing. He offers a lot more than the likes of Bernie, zombie, redshrugnichols and all the other cranks aliases.

Wise words maybe.......but the is no excuse for going bluey-green if that's what he's done...... you can live with a few cranks in the ranks..... but not a bluey/green in the ranks!!.... Wise words maybe.......but the is no excuse for going bluey-green if that's what he's done...... you can live with a few cranks in the ranks..... but not a bluey/green in the ranks!!....