March 07, 2020, 02:24:05 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Massive relegation weekend
Author
Topic: Massive relegation weekend (Read 112 times)
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 9 535
Massive relegation weekend
«
on:
Yesterday
at 10:03:52 PM »
Six of the current bottom seven clubs face each other on Saturday. Could be a significant day in the fight to stay up.
Must win game for Boro tomorrow.
Get behind the lads!
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/51736806
OzzyPorter
Online
Posts: 15
Re: Massive relegation weekend
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 12:34:16 PM »
It is certainly a must not lose game. I would take a draw and move on although 3 points would be very welcome of course. We need to keep that pace and energy in the team especially that trio behind the striker. If he selects Coulson, Wing and Tavernier as that trio and has Spence and Morrison on the bench as replacements then I think we may just sneak it.
Wins for Barnsley, Stoke and Wigan today so its going to be even tighter after today. Hull will be right in the mix by 5 oclock.
Bobupanddown
Online
Posts: 1 711
Re: Massive relegation weekend
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 02:05:53 PM »
11 without a win.
Where are our points coming from? I think us and Hull are fucked.
OzzyPorter
Online
Posts: 15
Re: Massive relegation weekend
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 02:08:07 PM »
10 without a win although it doesn't make much difference. We have thrown wins away though in that time. We will win enough games between now and the end of the season to ensure we are safe going into the last day. Possibly starting today if Woodgate picks the right team. I'll tell you at 2pm!
BigNasty
Online
Posts: 2 066
Be consistent you hypocritical fuckwits.
Re: Massive relegation weekend
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 02:09:56 PM »
id take a point right now.but its a game we should be winning.
I think we will be ok come the final games.what happens in the summer is the bigger question
