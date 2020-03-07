OzzyPorter

Posts: 15

Re: Massive relegation weekend « Reply #1 on: Today at 12:34:16 PM »

It is certainly a must not lose game. I would take a draw and move on although 3 points would be very welcome of course. We need to keep that pace and energy in the team especially that trio behind the striker. If he selects Coulson, Wing and Tavernier as that trio and has Spence and Morrison on the bench as replacements then I think we may just sneak it.



Wins for Barnsley, Stoke and Wigan today so its going to be even tighter after today. Hull will be right in the mix by 5 oclock.