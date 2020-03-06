|
Steve Göldby
Just shows how far we have fallen, when you have clubs like Millwall going for the play offs and us in the relegation zone.
Plenty on here who blame Gibson, personally I don't. I blame the recruitment team from top to bottom. We have bought utter shite for years and years, who have spunked Gibbos money well and truly up the wall.
That department is fucking rotten to the core.
Gibson has to shoulder some of the blame for allowing it to happen, but I am still glad he is our chairman. He has a vested interest in the trying to improve the club and the wider area. But he has appointed some shite managers and allowed money to be poured down the drain, but so have other chairman, look at the stae of fucking Man Utd...those fans must be fucking raging
especially as most of them have to pay 6 quid a pint in their local pubs in London
I know we've heard it all before, but I believe what the chairman said in his Gazette interview at the start of this week.
I think you're right about the recruitment but the buck does stop with the chairman, but I trust him to sort it and I reckon we'll be on the upward turn soon. I'm backing us to stay up and improve next season.
Ural Quntz
SINCE THAT CUNT BAUSOR JOINED THE RANKS WE HAVE BEEN IN FREE FALL THE GUY IS A SMARMY FUCKING ARROGANT FRAUD WHO HAS NO KNOWLEDGE OF FOOTBALL UTTER CUNT
You must know him quite well then Lids?
You went to the same Public School I imagine
Gramsci
I salute your optimism
I just don't think we will avoid the drop
Ural Quntz
SINCE THAT CUNT BAUSOR JOINED THE RANKS WE HAVE BEEN IN FREE FALL THE GUY IS A SMARMY FUCKING ARROGANT FRAUD WHO HAS NO KNOWLEDGE OF FOOTBALL UTTER CUNT
You must know him quite well then Lids?
You went to the same Public School I imagine
FUCKING BORING DARLO CUNT IS BACK ANOTHER POSTER WHO OFFERS NOTHING TO THE FORUM
I am truly in awe of your error ridden posts that agree with Liddle
Did Liddle give you the job of sending out obnoxious PM's to everybody?
Or are you just his sex slave?
