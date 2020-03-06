Welcome,
March 10, 2020, 02:18:18 PM
Forest getting battered
Author
Topic: Forest getting battered (Read 317 times)
Steve Göldby
Forest getting battered
3-0 at half time. Millwall heading for the play-offs.
Gramsci
Re: Forest getting battered
Just shows how far we have fallen, when you have clubs like Millwall going for the play offs and us in the relegation zone.
Plenty on here who blame Gibson, personally I don't. I blame the recruitment team from top to bottom. We have bought utter shite for years and years, who have spunked Gibbos money well and truly up the wall.
That department is fucking rotten to the core.
Gibson has to shoulder some of the blame for allowing it to happen, but I am still glad he is our chairman. He has a vested interest in the trying to improve the club and the wider area. But he has appointed some shite managers and allowed money to be poured down the drain, but so have other chairman, look at the stae of fucking Man Utd...those fans must be fucking raging
especially as most of them have to pay 6 quid a pint in their local pubs in London
Steve Göldby
Re: Forest getting battered
I know we've heard it all before, but I believe what the chairman said in his Gazette interview at the start of this week.
I think you're right about the recruitment but the buck does stop with the chairman, but I trust him to sort it and I reckon we'll be on the upward turn soon. I'm backing us to stay up and improve next season.
monkeyman
Re: Forest getting battered
SINCE THAT CUNT BAUSOR JOINED THE RANKS WE HAVE BEEN IN FREE FALL THE GUY IS A SMARMY FUCKING ARROGANT FRAUD WHO HAS NO KNOWLEDGE OF FOOTBALL UTTER CUNT
Ural Quntz
Pack o cunts
Re: Forest getting battered
You must know him quite well then Lids?
You went to the same Public School I imagine
Gramsci
Re: Forest getting battered
I know we've heard it all before, but I believe what the chairman said in his Gazette interview at the start of this week.
I think you're right about the recruitment but the buck does stop with the chairman, but I trust him to sort it and I reckon we'll be on the upward turn soon. I'm backing us to stay up and improve next season.
I salute your optimism
I just don't think we will avoid the drop
tunstall
Re: Forest getting battered
Great result for The Wall that
calamity
Re: Forest getting battered
Getting a little bit tedious hearing about all this money Gibson has supposedly put in, especially when it is used as a reason why he can be held accountable. Everyone who buys a ticket or spends money on the club is a financial contributor and I guarantee a lot of boro fans spend a greater proportion of their disposable income on the boro than Gibson does.
Its also completely disingenuous to absolve him of blame with regards the running of the club. He is ultimately responsible for all staff appointments, full stop. I dont doubt his heart is not in the right place, or that his intentions are as honorable as they always were, but it is obvious he needs help with the day to day running of a modern football club. Times have moved on and his simplistic, reactive approach no longer works.
monkeyman
Re: Forest getting battered
FUCKING BORING DARLO CUNT IS BACK ANOTHER POSTER WHO OFFERS NOTHING TO THE FORUM
Ural Quntz
Re: Forest getting battered
I am truly in awe of your error ridden posts that agree with Liddle
Did Liddle give you the job of sending out obnoxious PM's to everybody?
Or are you just his sex slave?
Steve Göldby
Re: Forest getting battered
We're not tolerating mindless foul mouthed abuse like this against club personnel any more.
No problem at all with constructive criticism but not this. Please sort that post out.
Jake Andrews
Re: Forest getting battered
What the fuck?
This will drive even more away.
