Steve Göldby



Online



Posts: 9 531







Mountain KingPosts: 9 531 Forest getting battered « on: Today at 09:45:36 PM » 3-0 at half time. Millwall heading for the play-offs. Logged

Gramsci

Online



Posts: 7 927







Posts: 7 927 Re: Forest getting battered « Reply #1 on: Today at 09:54:16 PM »

Plenty on here who blame Gibson, personally I don't. I blame the recruitment team from top to bottom. We have bought utter shite for years and years, who have spunked Gibbos money well and truly up the wall.

That department is fucking rotten to the core.

Gibson has to shoulder some of the blame for allowing it to happen, but I am still glad he is our chairman. He has a vested interest in the trying to improve the club and the wider area. But he has appointed some shite managers and allowed money to be poured down the drain, but so have other chairman, look at the stae of fucking Man Utd...those fans must be fucking raging especially as most of them have to pay 6 quid a pint in their local pubs in London Just shows how far we have fallen, when you have clubs like Millwall going for the play offs and us in the relegation zone.Plenty on here who blame Gibson, personally I don't. I blame the recruitment team from top to bottom. We have bought utter shite for years and years, who have spunked Gibbos money well and truly up the wall.That department is fucking rotten to the core.Gibson has to shoulder some of the blame for allowing it to happen, but I am still glad he is our chairman. He has a vested interest in the trying to improve the club and the wider area. But he has appointed some shite managers and allowed money to be poured down the drain, but so have other chairman, look at the stae of fucking Man Utd...those fans must be fucking ragingespecially as most of them have to pay 6 quid a pint in their local pubs in London Logged

Steve Göldby



Online



Posts: 9 531







Mountain KingPosts: 9 531 Re: Forest getting battered « Reply #2 on: Today at 10:01:34 PM » Quote from: Gramsci on Today at 09:54:16 PM

Plenty on here who blame Gibson, personally I don't. I blame the recruitment team from top to bottom. We have bought utter shite for years and years, who have spunked Gibbos money well and truly up the wall.

That department is fucking rotten to the core.

Gibson has to shoulder some of the blame for allowing it to happen, but I am still glad he is our chairman. He has a vested interest in the trying to improve the club and the wider area. But he has appointed some shite managers and allowed money to be poured down the drain, but so have other chairman, look at the stae of fucking Man Utd...those fans must be fucking raging especially as most of them have to pay 6 quid a pint in their local pubs in London

Just shows how far we have fallen, when you have clubs like Millwall going for the play offs and us in the relegation zone.Plenty on here who blame Gibson, personally I don't. I blame the recruitment team from top to bottom. We have bought utter shite for years and years, who have spunked Gibbos money well and truly up the wall.That department is fucking rotten to the core.Gibson has to shoulder some of the blame for allowing it to happen, but I am still glad he is our chairman. He has a vested interest in the trying to improve the club and the wider area. But he has appointed some shite managers and allowed money to be poured down the drain, but so have other chairman, look at the stae of fucking Man Utd...those fans must be fucking ragingespecially as most of them have to pay 6 quid a pint in their local pubs in London

I know we've heard it all before, but I believe what the chairman said in his Gazette interview at the start of this week.



I think you're right about the recruitment but the buck does stop with the chairman, but I trust him to sort it and I reckon we'll be on the upward turn soon. I'm backing us to stay up and improve next season.



I know we've heard it all before, but I believe what the chairman said in his Gazette interview at the start of this week.I think you're right about the recruitment but the buck does stop with the chairman, but I trust him to sort it and I reckon we'll be on the upward turn soon. I'm backing us to stay up and improve next season. Logged

monkeyman

Online



Posts: 8 823





Posts: 8 823 Re: Forest getting battered « Reply #3 on: Today at 10:02:53 PM » SINCE THAT CUNT BAUSOR JOINED THE RANKS WE HAVE BEEN IN FREE FALL THE GUY IS A SMARMY FUCKING ARROGANT FRAUD WHO HAS NO KNOWLEDGE OF FOOTBALL UTTER CUNT Logged

Ural Quntz



Offline



Posts: 6 465



Pack o cunts





Phew thats betterPosts: 6 465Pack o cunts Re: Forest getting battered « Reply #4 on: Today at 10:11:11 PM » Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 10:02:53 PM

SINCE THAT CUNT BAUSOR JOINED THE RANKS WE HAVE BEEN IN FREE FALL THE GUY IS A SMARMY FUCKING ARROGANT FRAUD WHO HAS NO KNOWLEDGE OF FOOTBALL UTTER CUNT

You must know him quite well then Lids?



You went to the same Public School I imagine



You must know him quite well then Lids?You went to the same Public School I imagine Logged "football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018

Gramsci

Online



Posts: 7 927







Posts: 7 927 Re: Forest getting battered « Reply #5 on: Today at 10:12:41 PM » Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 10:01:34 PM Quote from: Gramsci on Today at 09:54:16 PM

Plenty on here who blame Gibson, personally I don't. I blame the recruitment team from top to bottom. We have bought utter shite for years and years, who have spunked Gibbos money well and truly up the wall.

That department is fucking rotten to the core.

Gibson has to shoulder some of the blame for allowing it to happen, but I am still glad he is our chairman. He has a vested interest in the trying to improve the club and the wider area. But he has appointed some shite managers and allowed money to be poured down the drain, but so have other chairman, look at the stae of fucking Man Utd...those fans must be fucking raging especially as most of them have to pay 6 quid a pint in their local pubs in London

Just shows how far we have fallen, when you have clubs like Millwall going for the play offs and us in the relegation zone.Plenty on here who blame Gibson, personally I don't. I blame the recruitment team from top to bottom. We have bought utter shite for years and years, who have spunked Gibbos money well and truly up the wall.That department is fucking rotten to the core.Gibson has to shoulder some of the blame for allowing it to happen, but I am still glad he is our chairman. He has a vested interest in the trying to improve the club and the wider area. But he has appointed some shite managers and allowed money to be poured down the drain, but so have other chairman, look at the stae of fucking Man Utd...those fans must be fucking ragingespecially as most of them have to pay 6 quid a pint in their local pubs in London

I know we've heard it all before, but I believe what the chairman said in his Gazette interview at the start of this week.



I think you're right about the recruitment but the buck does stop with the chairman, but I trust him to sort it and I reckon we'll be on the upward turn soon. I'm backing us to stay up and improve next season.





I know we've heard it all before, but I believe what the chairman said in his Gazette interview at the start of this week.I think you're right about the recruitment but the buck does stop with the chairman, but I trust him to sort it and I reckon we'll be on the upward turn soon. I'm backing us to stay up and improve next season.

I salute your optimism



I just don't think we will avoid the drop I salute your optimismI just don't think we will avoid the drop Logged