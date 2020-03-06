Gramsci

Plenty on here who blame Gibson, personally I don't. I blame the recruitment team from top to bottom. We have bought utter shite for years and years, who have spunked Gibbos money well and truly up the wall.

That department is fucking rotten to the core.

Just shows how far we have fallen, when you have clubs like Millwall going for the play offs and us in the relegation zone.