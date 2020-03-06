Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Forest getting battered  (Read 16 times)
3-0 at half time. Millwall heading for the play-offs.
Just shows how far we have fallen, when you have clubs like Millwall going for the play offs and us in the relegation zone.
Plenty on here who blame Gibson, personally I don't. I blame the recruitment team from top to bottom. We have bought utter shite for years and years, who have spunked Gibbos money well and truly up the wall.
That department is fucking rotten to the core.
Gibson has to shoulder some of the blame for allowing it to happen, but I am still glad he is our chairman. He has a vested interest in the trying to improve the club and the wider area. But he has appointed some shite managers and allowed money to be poured down the drain, but so have other chairman, look at the stae of fucking Man Utd...those fans must be fucking raging  :meltdown: especially as most of them have to pay 6 quid a pint in their local pubs in London 
