March 07, 2020
News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Topic: Sponge on a stick
Ural Quntz
Yesterday at 09:27:07 PM
That's what the Romans used...

Who the fuck thinks there will be a toilet paper shortage from a dose of the flu?

Women are bonkers...
calamity
Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:49:04 PM
Go in your back garden and drag your arse about the grass like an itchy dog
Ural Quntz
Reply #2 on: Today at 12:10:37 AM
Quote from: calamity on Yesterday at 10:49:04 PM
Go in your back garden and drag your arse about the grass like an itchy dog

Yes - that might work
