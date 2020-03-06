Welcome,
March 06, 2020, 11:33:00 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Sponge on a stick
Author
Topic: Sponge on a stick
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Posts: 6 465
Pack o cunts
Sponge on a stick
That's what the Romans used...
Who the fuck thinks there will be a toilet paper shortage from a dose of the flu?
Women are bonkers...
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
calamity
Posts: 8 301
Re: Sponge on a stick
Go in your back garden and drag your arse about the grass like an itchy dog
