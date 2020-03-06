Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Sponge on a stick  (Read 19 times)
Today at 09:27:07 PM
That's what the Romans used...

Who the fuck thinks there will be a toilet paper shortage from a dose of the flu?

Women are bonkers...
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
