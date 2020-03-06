Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 06, 2020, 06:37:19 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Lower league clubs to go bust if forced to play behind closed doors  (Read 170 times)
OzzyPorter

Offline Offline

Posts: 4


View Profile
« on: Today at 10:59:26 AM »
Morning all, an interesting article I read online about the danger that COVID-19 could pose to smaller clubs. It is looking very very likely that this virus is going to spread rapidly and with that danger comes the very real possibility of the government announcing plans to limit social interaction. As seen in other countries, one of the ways to do that would be to play all sports events behind closed doors. The problem for smaller clubs is that they will still be responsible for the majority of match day costs but will not receive any gate receipts. For many clubs this would be a financial disaster and could force a few to go the same way as Bury.

So what is the answer? I think the only way to ensure the future of league clubs is to cancel the season and write it off. All promotions and relegation's forfeited and obviously no winners of the respective leagues.

I would support that and it would certainly be amusing to watch the reaction of Leeds and Liverpool fans!
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 463

Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:01:52 AM »
Quote from: OzzyPorter on Today at 10:59:26 AM
Morning all, an interesting article I read online about the danger that COVID-19 could pose to smaller clubs. It is looking very very likely that this virus is going to spread rapidly and with that danger comes the very real possibility of the government announcing plans to limit social interaction. As seen in other countries, one of the ways to do that would be play all sports events behind closed doors. The problem for smaller clubs is that they will still be responsible for the majority of match day costs but will not receive any gate receipts. For many clubs this would be a financial disaster and could force a few to go the same way as Bury.

So what is the answer? I think the only way to ensure the future of league clubs is to cancel the season and write it off. All promotions and relegation's forfeited and obviously no winners of the respective leagues.

I would support that and it would certainly be amusing to watch the reaction of Leeds and Liverpool fans!

Bill - please go back to name calling 'curly tots' and wanking over Billy Sharp

You can stop posting serious rubbish like this then

 jc
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
OzzyPorter

Offline Offline

Posts: 4


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:05:51 AM »
I'm not a Bill sorry and this isn't rubbish, it's a very real possibility.
Logged
calamity
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 298


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:33:52 PM »
I can't imagine that the losses from walk ups would be that significant to all clubs, there are some who would be affected no doubt. But you essentially only lose pay on the day money plus food/drink take, and there will be a reduction in match day costs.
Logged
Skinz
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 079


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:40:56 PM »
Quote from: OzzyPorter on Today at 10:59:26 AM
Morning all, an interesting article I read online about the danger that COVID-19 could pose to smaller clubs. It is looking very very likely that this virus is going to spread rapidly and with that danger comes the very real possibility of the government announcing plans to limit social interaction. As seen in other countries, one of the ways to do that would be to play all sports events behind closed doors. The problem for smaller clubs is that they will still be responsible for the majority of match day costs but will not receive any gate receipts. For many clubs this would be a financial disaster and could force a few to go the same way as Bury.

So what is the answer? I think the only way to ensure the future of league clubs is to cancel the season and write it off. All promotions and relegation's forfeited and obviously no winners of the respective leagues.

I would support that and it would certainly be amusing to watch the reaction of Leeds and Liverpool fans!

That would be worth the virus spread alone.
Logged
Bud Wiser
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 602

Bausor, Gill & Woodgate OUT!!!


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 04:17:08 PM »
The scaremongering associated with this strain of flu (lets call it for what it is) is more debilitating than the actual virus itself.
As for the playing of matches behind closed doors, I'll be expecting a pro-rata reimbursement for every game I miss - which in turn will actually be doing me a favour considering the garbage thats already been served-up this season.
Logged
https://twitter.com/HasAhmed_/status/1198624089738563585
tunstall
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 206


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 04:58:46 PM »
be safe enough at The Riverside - plenty of room
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 330


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 05:40:06 PM »
Quote from: Skinz on Today at 12:40:56 PM
Quote from: OzzyPorter on Today at 10:59:26 AM
Morning all, an interesting article I read online about the danger that COVID-19 could pose to smaller clubs. It is looking very very likely that this virus is going to spread rapidly and with that danger comes the very real possibility of the government announcing plans to limit social interaction. As seen in other countries, one of the ways to do that would be to play all sports events behind closed doors. The problem for smaller clubs is that they will still be responsible for the majority of match day costs but will not receive any gate receipts. For many clubs this would be a financial disaster and could force a few to go the same way as Bury.

So what is the answer? I think the only way to ensure the future of league clubs is to cancel the season and write it off. All promotions and relegation's forfeited and obviously no winners of the respective leagues.

I would support that and it would certainly be amusing to watch the reaction of Leeds and Liverpool fans!

That would be worth the virus spread alone.

Wouldn't it just..... the dippers have way too much pull for them to lose the league  they'll find a way to play the fucking games some how. :like:
« Last Edit: Today at 05:42:02 PM by headset » Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 