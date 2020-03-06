Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Lower league clubs to go bust if forced to play behind closed doors
Morning all, an interesting article I read online about the danger that COVID-19 could pose to smaller clubs. It is looking very very likely that this virus is going to spread rapidly and with that danger comes the very real possibility of the government announcing plans to limit social interaction. As seen in other countries, one of the ways to do that would be to play all sports events behind closed doors. The problem for smaller clubs is that they will still be responsible for the majority of match day costs but will not receive any gate receipts. For many clubs this would be a financial disaster and could force a few to go the same way as Bury.

So what is the answer? I think the only way to ensure the future of league clubs is to cancel the season and write it off. All promotions and relegation's forfeited and obviously no winners of the respective leagues.

I would support that and it would certainly be amusing to watch the reaction of Leeds and Liverpool fans!
I'm not a Bill sorry and this isn't rubbish, it's a very real possibility.
