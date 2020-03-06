Has anyone ever done Anus in France?

Has anyone ever done Anus in France?  (Read 425 times)
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 11 274


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« on: March 06, 2020, 09:12:12 AM »
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Anus,_Yonne



This place looks really interesting. Burgundy region.
I am partial to the odd red burgundy.

This could be an option if covid-19 spoils Italy for us.





Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 423



« Reply #1 on: March 06, 2020, 09:15:39 AM »
Is that where chocolate buttons were invented?  monkey
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 11 274


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #2 on: March 06, 2020, 09:17:59 AM »
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 11 274


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #3 on: March 16, 2020, 03:46:10 PM »
Did this genuine question really deserve a week off ye cunt admins?






 







 
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 13 167



« Reply #4 on: March 16, 2020, 03:50:40 PM »
FLOUNCE HIM STEVE.

THE THICK TWAT JUST ISN'T GONNA LEARN.

SHAME.
kippers
Posts: 2 022


« Reply #5 on: March 16, 2020, 03:59:55 PM »
Is it a gay campsite ?
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 11 274


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #6 on: March 16, 2020, 04:04:55 PM »
Quote from: kippers on March 16, 2020, 03:59:55 PM
Is it a gay campsite ?



Clem's fuckin radar has just gone into meltdown.





 
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 6 977


Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #7 on: March 16, 2020, 04:14:44 PM »
It's a bit of a shit hole apparently.
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 13 167



« Reply #8 on: March 16, 2020, 04:17:52 PM »
Quote from: kippers on March 16, 2020, 03:59:55 PM
Is it a gay campsite ?

It will be when THUNDER arrives and erects his small trouser tent.

Johnny Thunder
Posts: 11 274


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #9 on: March 16, 2020, 08:17:48 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on March 16, 2020, 04:14:44 PM
It's a bit of a shit hole apparently.



 
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 11 274


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #10 on: March 16, 2020, 08:18:36 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on March 16, 2020, 04:17:52 PM
Quote from: kippers on March 16, 2020, 03:59:55 PM
Is it a gay campsite ?

It will be when THUNDER arrives and erects his small trouser tent.

 klins



I bet you've done plenty of anus ye fuckin butt rapist.



CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 13 167



« Reply #11 on: March 16, 2020, 08:48:44 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on March 16, 2020, 08:18:36 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on March 16, 2020, 04:17:52 PM
Quote from: kippers on March 16, 2020, 03:59:55 PM
Is it a gay campsite ?

It will be when THUNDER arrives and erects his small trouser tent.

 klins



I bet you've done plenty of anus ye fuckin butt rapist.



 mcl

#BEKIND















Squarewheelbike
Posts: 6 817


« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 07:10:56 PM »
There's an Anus in Sweden too!
Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 423



« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 08:30:04 PM »
There's a lot of quivering arseholes all across Europe at the moment ...
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 11 274


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #14 on: Today at 06:53:44 AM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 07:10:56 PM
There's an Anus in Sweden too!



I'll do that one after France.




