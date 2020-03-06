Has anyone ever done Anus in France?

News: THE GREAT ESCAPE...

Johnny Thunder
Has anyone ever done Anus in France?
Johnny Thunder
March 06, 2020, 09:12:12 AM
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Anus,_Yonne



This place looks really interesting. Burgundy region.
I am partial to the odd red burgundy.

This could be an option if covid-19 spoils Italy for us.





Wee_Willie
Reply #1 on: March 06, 2020, 09:15:39 AM
Is that where chocolate buttons were invented?  monkey
Johnny Thunder
Reply #2 on: March 06, 2020, 09:17:59 AM
 mcl
Johnny Thunder
Reply #3 on: Today at 03:46:10 PM
Did this genuine question really deserve a week off ye cunt admins?






 







 
CLEM FANDANGO
Reply #4 on: Today at 03:50:40 PM
FLOUNCE HIM STEVE.

THE THICK TWAT JUST ISN'T GONNA LEARN.

 oleary

SHAME.
kippers
Reply #5 on: Today at 03:59:55 PM
Is it a gay campsite ?
Johnny Thunder
Reply #6 on: Today at 04:04:55 PM
Quote from: kippers on Today at 03:59:55 PM
Is it a gay campsite ?



Clem's fuckin radar has just gone into meltdown.





 
