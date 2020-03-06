Has anyone ever done Anus in France? Welcome, Guest. Please login or register. March 16, 2020, 04:08:00 PM News: THE GREAT ESCAPE... ComeOnBoro.com Message Board ComeOnBoro.com ComeOnBoro.com Message Board Has anyone ever done Anus in France? Pages: [1] Go Down « previous next » Author Topic: Has anyone ever done Anus in France? (Read 176 times) Johnny Thunder Online Posts: 11 254 Shit Stirring Cunt. Has anyone ever done Anus in France? « on: March 06, 2020, 09:12:12 AM » https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Anus,_YonneThis place looks really interesting. Burgundy region.I am partial to the odd red burgundy.This could be an option if covid-19 spoils Italy for us. Logged Come back Robbso lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt. Wee_Willie Offline Posts: 8 420 Re: Has anyone ever done Anus in France? « Reply #1 on: March 06, 2020, 09:15:39 AM » Is that where chocolate buttons were invented? Logged Johnny Thunder Online Posts: 11 254 Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: Has anyone ever done Anus in France? « Reply #2 on: March 06, 2020, 09:17:59 AM » Logged Come back Robbso lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt. Johnny Thunder Online Posts: 11 254 Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: Has anyone ever done Anus in France? « Reply #3 on: Today at 03:46:10 PM » Did this genuine question really deserve a week off ye cunt admins? Logged Come back Robbso lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt. CLEM FANDANGO Online Posts: 13 152 Re: Has anyone ever done Anus in France? « Reply #4 on: Today at 03:50:40 PM » FLOUNCE HIM STEVE.THE THICK TWAT JUST ISN'T GONNA LEARN. SHAME. Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY kippers Online Posts: 2 013 Re: Has anyone ever done Anus in France? « Reply #5 on: Today at 03:59:55 PM » Is it a gay campsite ? Logged Johnny Thunder Online Posts: 11 254 Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: Has anyone ever done Anus in France? « Reply #6 on: Today at 04:04:55 PM » Quote from: kippers on Today at 03:59:55 PMIs it a gay campsite ?Clem's fuckin radar has just gone into meltdown. Logged Come back Robbso lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt. Pages: [1] Go Up « previous next » Jump to: Please select a destination: ----------------------------- ComeOnBoro.com ----------------------------- => ComeOnBoro.com Message Board 1 Hour 1 Day 1 Week 1 Month Forever Login with username, password and session length Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Loading...