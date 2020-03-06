Johnny Thunder

Online



Posts: 11 254





Shit Stirring Cunt.





Posts: 11 254Shit Stirring Cunt. Has anyone ever done Anus in France? « on: March 06, 2020, 09:12:12 AM » https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Anus,_Yonne







This place looks really interesting. Burgundy region.

I am partial to the odd red burgundy.



This could be an option if covid-19 spoils Italy for us.











This place looks really interesting. Burgundy region.I am partial to the odd red burgundy.This could be an option if covid-19 spoils Italy for us. Logged Come back Robbso lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.