headset

Offline



Posts: 398





Posts: 398 Re: TOWERSY`S PRETENDING HE`S BEEN BANNED !!! « Reply #8 on: Today at 08:01:24 PM »



U might have to do a pray for towersy thread if we don't hear from the great one soon.....



Just a thought maybe he is sticking to his guns and has fucked off for good.....



instead of lighting a candle like the do on facebook....... we should all play the take that song......

Back for Good......

The towersy might have placed himself into self-isolation......possibly an age and health thing.....U might have to do a pray for towersy thread if we don't hear from the great one soon.....Just a thought maybe he is sticking to his guns and has fucked off for good.....instead of lighting a candle like the do on facebook....... we should all play the take that song......Back for Good...... Logged