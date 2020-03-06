Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Beerson- 3 threads, 4 responses 2 from him  (Read 149 times)
Holgateoldskool
Posts: 1 036


« on: Yesterday at 06:34:58 PM »
He really doesnt get it does he? Let me spell it out for him - no fucker is in the slightest bit interested! Get it?
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
CHILLED AS A PENGUINS ASS
Posts: 749


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:46:28 PM »
YOU MIGHT WANNA COUNT THAT BACK YOU OL TIMER😀👍🤣

THICK AS STAIR CARPET🤡🤡🤡🤡

BEER ME BOYS🤡🍺🍺🍺🍺🍺
YOU COULDN'T KNOCK THE SKIN OFF A RICE PUDDING
Holgateoldskool
Posts: 1 036


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 06:50:45 PM »
Dont count multiple user names. Even by your standards a piss poor response
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
CHILLED AS A PENGUINS ASS
Posts: 749


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 06:57:05 PM »
HOW MANY TIMES HAVE YOU RESPONDED ON THIS THREAD? 🤡🤡🤡🤣🤣🤣

LOOK LIDS HAS PISSED OFF COS STE ROLLICKED HIM AND I WILL SEND YOU PACKING IN A MIN YA OLD TWIT🖕🥱

ROCKLIFFE 420 MILLION LOSS 🤡🤣🤡🤣🤡🤣

BEER ME COCO🤡🤡🤡🤡🍺🍻🍺🍻🍻
YOU COULDN'T KNOCK THE SKIN OFF A RICE PUDDING
Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 705


« Reply #4 on: Today at 08:34:30 AM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Yesterday at 06:34:58 PM
He really doesnt get it does he? Let me spell it out for him - no fucker is in the slightest bit interested! Get it?

You know who it is right?

He has at least 2 other accounts on here that post but not super frequently.....

I can't figure out if TM is another of his creations or not, it possible.
Tortured_Mind
TM
Posts: 14 404



« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:49:08 AM »
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on Yesterday at 06:57:05 PM
HOW MANY TIMES HAVE YOU RESPONDED ON THIS THREAD? 🤡🤡🤡🤣🤣🤣

LOOK LIDS HAS PISSED OFF COS STE ROLLICKED HIM AND I WILL SEND YOU PACKING IN A MIN YA OLD TWIT🖕🥱

ROCKLIFFE 420 MILLION LOSS 🤡🤣🤡🤣🤡🤣

BEER ME COCO🤡🤡🤡🤡🍺🍻🍺🍻🍻

IS TOWERSY IN THE SULKS ???   
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
CHILLED AS A PENGUINS ASS
Posts: 749


« Reply #6 on: Today at 09:01:53 AM »
CHOO CHOO DYCHEY BOB  :alf: :nige:

THE MONSTER HAS 2 USERNAMES - BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE ON HERE  :like:

AND 

MONSTEROFBEER ON FMTTM. IM AN EXCLUSIVE MEMBER OF THE DUEL CLUB :like:

LOVE HOW YOUS ARE ALL CRYING COS I KEEP SEEING YOUR RACIST MAYYTES OFF WHO THROW DISGUSTING COMMENTS ABOUT  :wanker:

WHEN THERE NOT ALLOWED TO SAY THESE THINGS THEY HAVE NADA  charles

THE MONSTER IS SERPICO BUT WITH A FRAME THATS SHREDDED :homer:

AND YEAH T.M ... LIDDLE IS SULKING AND LURKING  :lids: :milkshake:

BEER ME BOYS :beer:
YOU COULDN'T KNOCK THE SKIN OFF A RICE PUDDING
