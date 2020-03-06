Welcome,
March 06, 2020, 09:11:44 AM
Beerson- 3 threads, 4 responses 2 from him
Topic: Beerson- 3 threads, 4 responses 2 from him (Read 149 times)
Holgateoldskool
Offline
Posts: 1 036
Beerson- 3 threads, 4 responses 2 from him
«
on:
Yesterday
at 06:34:58 PM »
He really doesnt get it does he? Let me spell it out for him - no fucker is in the slightest bit interested! Get it?
Logged
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
CHILLED AS A PENGUINS ASS
Offline
Posts: 749
Re: Beerson- 3 threads, 4 responses 2 from him
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 06:46:28 PM »
YOU MIGHT WANNA COUNT THAT BACK YOU OL TIMER😀👍🤣
THICK AS STAIR CARPET🤡🤡🤡🤡
BEER ME BOYS🤡🍺🍺🍺🍺🍺
Logged
YOU COULDN'T KNOCK THE SKIN OFF A RICE PUDDING
Holgateoldskool
Offline
Posts: 1 036
Re: Beerson- 3 threads, 4 responses 2 from him
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 06:50:45 PM »
Dont count multiple user names. Even by your standards a piss poor response
Logged
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
CHILLED AS A PENGUINS ASS
Offline
Posts: 749
Re: Beerson- 3 threads, 4 responses 2 from him
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 06:57:05 PM »
HOW MANY TIMES HAVE YOU RESPONDED ON THIS THREAD? 🤡🤡🤡🤣🤣🤣
LOOK LIDS HAS PISSED OFF COS STE ROLLICKED HIM AND I WILL SEND YOU PACKING IN A MIN YA OLD TWIT🖕🥱
ROCKLIFFE 420 MILLION LOSS 🤡🤣🤡🤣🤡🤣
BEER ME COCO🤡🤡🤡🤡🍺🍻🍺🍻🍻
Logged
YOU COULDN'T KNOCK THE SKIN OFF A RICE PUDDING
Bobupanddown
Online
Posts: 1 705
Re: Beerson- 3 threads, 4 responses 2 from him
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 08:34:30 AM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on
Yesterday
at 06:34:58 PM
He really doesnt get it does he? Let me spell it out for him - no fucker is in the slightest bit interested! Get it?
You know who it is right?
He has at least 2 other accounts on here that post but not super frequently.....
I can't figure out if TM is another of his creations or not, it possible.
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 14 404
Re: Beerson- 3 threads, 4 responses 2 from him
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 08:49:08 AM »
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on
Yesterday
at 06:57:05 PM
HOW MANY TIMES HAVE YOU RESPONDED ON THIS THREAD? 🤡🤡🤡🤣🤣🤣
LOOK LIDS HAS PISSED OFF COS STE ROLLICKED HIM AND I WILL SEND YOU PACKING IN A MIN YA OLD TWIT🖕🥱
ROCKLIFFE 420 MILLION LOSS 🤡🤣🤡🤣🤡🤣
BEER ME COCO🤡🤡🤡🤡🍺🍻🍺🍻🍻
IS TOWERSY IN THE SULKS ???
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
CHILLED AS A PENGUINS ASS
Offline
Posts: 749
Re: Beerson- 3 threads, 4 responses 2 from him
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 09:01:53 AM »
CHOO CHOO DYCHEY BOB
THE MONSTER HAS 2 USERNAMES - BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE ON HERE
AND
MONSTEROFBEER ON FMTTM. IM AN EXCLUSIVE MEMBER OF THE DUEL CLUB
LOVE HOW YOUS ARE ALL CRYING COS I KEEP SEEING YOUR RACIST MAYYTES OFF WHO THROW DISGUSTING COMMENTS ABOUT
WHEN THERE NOT ALLOWED TO SAY THESE THINGS THEY HAVE NADA
THE MONSTER IS SERPICO BUT WITH A FRAME THATS SHREDDED
AND YEAH T.M ... LIDDLE IS SULKING AND LURKING
BEER ME BOYS
Logged
YOU COULDN'T KNOCK THE SKIN OFF A RICE PUDDING
Loading...