March 05, 2020, 05:10:10 PM
Rugby
Topic: Rugby (Read 48 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 14 136
Rugby
Today
at 04:15:00 PM
That's that trip fucked, then.
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 11 211
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Rugby
Today
at 04:20:40 PM
Still three months to my Italy trip so hope yet.
SmogOnTour
Posts: 1 589
Re: Rugby
Today
at 04:39:01 PM
So are these postponed games going to be completed in the Autumn then?
