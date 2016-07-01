Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Your Official Prediction For Charlton Away  (Read 427 times)
Jake Andrews
Posts: 10 522



« on: March 05, 2020, 11:14:30 AM »
    :woodgate1:    :woodgate1:
ccole
Posts: 4 011


« Reply #1 on: March 05, 2020, 12:50:18 PM »
0-1 To Woody's Red Wave  :jowo5:
calamity
Posts: 8 304


« Reply #2 on: March 05, 2020, 01:20:01 PM »
Charlton 3 - 0 Boro
RedSteel
Posts: 9 190

UTB


« Reply #3 on: March 05, 2020, 01:35:12 PM »
2-0 Charlton  :jowo7:
Gramsci
Posts: 7 939



« Reply #4 on: March 05, 2020, 02:25:28 PM »
1-2 Boro back to winning ways  :jowo8:
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 6 948


Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #5 on: March 05, 2020, 02:29:18 PM »
1-4 Boro

Goal-fest!!
 :jowo8:
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Posts: 9 539



« Reply #6 on: March 05, 2020, 02:53:11 PM »
'Cooler King' Hilts: "Wait a minute. You aren't seriously suggesting that if I get through the wire... and case everything out there... and don't get picked up... to turn myself in and get thrown back in the cooler for a couple of months so you can get the information you need?"

'Big X' Bartlett: "Yes."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6zwW7iWinrk

Charlton Athletic 1 Middlesbrough 3
Jake Andrews
Posts: 10 522



« Reply #7 on: March 05, 2020, 07:38:44 PM »
2 - 0


:woodgate1:    :woodgate1:    :wanker:
Steboro
Posts: 3 151


« Reply #8 on: March 05, 2020, 07:59:02 PM »
Cancelled due to Coronavirus Charton automatic win and Boro docked 6 points.
monkeyman
Posts: 8 823


« Reply #9 on: March 05, 2020, 08:16:06 PM »
CHARLTON 2  BORO 1 :jowo4:
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Posts: 9 942



« Reply #10 on: March 05, 2020, 08:28:08 PM »
Relegation scrap'
2-0 victory to the Boro.
Inglorious_Basterd
Posts: 450


Au revoir, Shosanna!


« Reply #11 on: March 05, 2020, 09:23:43 PM »
The Addicks 3 - 1 Woodgates Wankers
towz
Posts: 7 677


« Reply #12 on: March 06, 2020, 06:36:42 AM »
Charlton Athletic 1 - Middlesbrough 2  :bc: :pope2: :homer:
headset
Posts: 364


« Reply #13 on: March 06, 2020, 09:49:13 AM »
Head says a desmond........heart says 2-1 Boro........heart it is then...  :bc: :homer: :jowo8:
Dicky2006
Posts: 12 062


« Reply #14 on: March 06, 2020, 10:36:41 AM »
Charlton Athletic 0 v Middlesbrough 1

 :jowo5:
OzzyPorter

Posts: 18


« Reply #15 on: March 06, 2020, 11:04:27 AM »
I think this game has score draw written all over it. Charlton will be desperate not to lose this one and we cannot seem to get over the line at the moment. I think it may be a high scoring affair so a possible 2-2 once again. It looks as though the game will come too soon for the likes of Dael Fry and Patrick Roberts, two huge misses for us. We need them back for the run in and I expect them to return and help us climb away from the relegation spots and finish around 16th or 17th.
Bud Wiser
Posts: 9 602

Bausor, Gill & Woodgate OUT!!!


« Reply #16 on: March 06, 2020, 04:17:38 PM »
Lose 2-1.
mingebag
Posts: 4 442



« Reply #17 on: March 06, 2020, 04:51:00 PM »
0-0   :jowo7:
Both are shite
tunstall
Posts: 3 210


« Reply #18 on: March 06, 2020, 05:01:34 PM »
Addicks 1 Addicts 2

UTFB

:homer:
thicko
Posts: 66

Seriously thick...


« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 09:29:41 AM »
CAFC 2 MFC 3...

 
Hugo First
Posts: 228


« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 11:05:10 AM »
0 - 1
Tintin
Posts: 365


« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 11:25:06 AM »
Athletic 1 v 2 Boro
BigNasty
Posts: 2 072

Be consistent you hypocritical fuckwits.


« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 01:08:14 PM »
0-2
The Boro on form :jowo8:
Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 390



« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 03:46:59 PM »
1-1
Dicky2006
Posts: 12 062


« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 10:44:50 PM »
Quote from: Dicky2006 on March 06, 2020, 10:36:41 AM
Charlton Athletic 0 v Middlesbrough 1

 :jowo5:

 :jowo5:
PoliteDwarf
Posts: 9 361


Not big and not clever


« Reply #25 on: Today at 01:35:05 PM »
One nil to Boro
