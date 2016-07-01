Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 06, 2020
Author Topic: Your Official Prediction For Charlton Away  (Read 248 times)
Jake Andrews
Posts: 10 519



Yesterday at 11:14:30 AM
    :woodgate1:    :woodgate1:
Logged
ccole
Posts: 4 011


Yesterday at 12:50:18 PM
0-1 To Woody's Red Wave  :jowo5:
Logged
calamity
Posts: 8 298


Yesterday at 01:20:01 PM
Charlton 3 - 0 Boro
Logged
RedSteel
Posts: 9 179

UTB


Yesterday at 01:35:12 PM
2-0 Charlton  :jowo7:
Logged
Gramsci
Posts: 7 925



Yesterday at 02:25:28 PM
1-2 Boro back to winning ways  :jowo8:
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 6 948


Pull your socks up Tel.


Yesterday at 02:29:18 PM
1-4 Boro

Goal-fest!!
 :jowo8:
Logged
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Posts: 9 526



Yesterday at 02:53:11 PM
'Cooler King' Hilts: "Wait a minute. You aren't seriously suggesting that if I get through the wire... and case everything out there... and don't get picked up... to turn myself in and get thrown back in the cooler for a couple of months so you can get the information you need?"

'Big X' Bartlett: "Yes."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6zwW7iWinrk

Charlton Athletic 1 Middlesbrough 3
Logged
Jake Andrews
Posts: 10 519



Yesterday at 07:38:44 PM
2 - 0


:woodgate1:    :woodgate1:    :wanker:
Logged
Steboro
Posts: 3 151


Yesterday at 07:59:02 PM
Cancelled due to Coronavirus Charton automatic win and Boro docked 6 points.
Logged
monkeyman
Posts: 8 821


Yesterday at 08:16:06 PM
CHARLTON 2  BORO 1 :jowo4:
Logged
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Posts: 9 938



Yesterday at 08:28:08 PM
Relegation scrap'
2-0 victory to the Boro.
Logged
Inglorious_Basterd
Posts: 450


Au revoir, Shosanna!


Yesterday at 09:23:43 PM
The Addicks 3 - 1 Woodgates Wankers
Logged
towz
Posts: 7 676


Today at 06:36:42 AM
Charlton Athletic 1 - Middlesbrough 2  :bc: :pope2: :homer:
Logged
headset
Posts: 327


Today at 09:49:13 AM
Head says a desmond........heart says 2-1 Boro........heart it is then...  :bc: :homer: :jowo8:
Logged
Dicky2006
Posts: 12 061


Today at 10:36:41 AM
Charlton Athletic 0 v Middlesbrough 1

 :jowo5:
Logged
OzzyPorter

Posts: 4


Today at 11:04:27 AM
I think this game has score draw written all over it. Charlton will be desperate not to lose this one and we cannot seem to get over the line at the moment. I think it may be a high scoring affair so a possible 2-2 once again. It looks as though the game will come too soon for the likes of Dael Fry and Patrick Roberts, two huge misses for us. We need them back for the run in and I expect them to return and help us climb away from the relegation spots and finish around 16th or 17th.
Last Edit: Today at 11:10:51 AM by OzzyPorter
Bud Wiser
Posts: 9 602

Bausor, Gill & Woodgate OUT!!!


Today at 04:17:38 PM
Lose 2-1.
Logged
mingebag
Posts: 4 435



Today at 04:51:00 PM
0-0   :jowo7:
Both are shite
Logged
