Re: Your Official Prediction For Charlton Away « Reply #15 on: Today at 11:04:27 AM » I think this game has score draw written all over it. Charlton will be desperate not to lose this one and we cannot seem to get over the line at the moment. I think it may be a high scoring affair so a possible 2-2 once again. It looks as though the game will come too soon for the likes of Dael Fry and Patrick Roberts, two huge misses for us. We need them back for the run in and I expect them to return and help us climb away from the relegation spots and finish around 16th or 17th.