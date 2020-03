Steve Göldby



Offline



Posts: 9 522







Mountain KingPosts: 9 522 Re: Your Official Prediction For Charlton Away « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 02:53:11 PM »



'Big X' Bartlett: "Yes."



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6zwW7iWinrk



Charlton Athletic 1 Middlesbrough 3

'Cooler King' Hilts: "Wait a minute. You aren't seriously suggesting that if I get through the wire... and case everything out there... and don't get picked up... to turn myself in and get thrown back in the cooler for a couple of months so you can get the information you need?"'Big X' Bartlett: "Yes."Charlton Athletic 1 Middlesbrough 3 Logged