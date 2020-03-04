Welcome,
March 05, 2020, 02:56:39 AM
Eric Dier tonight scrapping Spurs in the stands
Topic: Eric Dier tonight scrapping Spurs in the stands (Read 53 times)
Skinz
Eric Dier tonight scrapping Spurs in the stands
https://twitter.com/thespursweb/status/1235332314529488897?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1235332314529488897&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fs9e.github.io%2Fiframe%2F2%2Ftwitter.min.html%231235332314529488897
Some racist stuff involved I think
SmogOnTour
Re: Eric Dier tonight scrapping Spurs in the stands
Apparently not. Something involving his brother.
