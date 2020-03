Ben G



Wonder how that'll impact the new, improved Teesside Airport. Struggling airline Flybe 'set to collapse within hours' https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-51746564

Northern Echo -



"The low-cost carrier had been hit by a slump in bookings since the outbreak of the coronavirus and was facing fresh doubts over its future after failing to secure a £100 million loan.



But while Mayor Houchen has worked to revitalise the Teesside Airport, with Eastern Airways playing a major role in its rebirth amid a flurry of new flights being recently announced.





Eastern Airways operate as a franchise partner of Flybe, but own their own aircraft and employ their own flight and cabin crew.



To minimise any disruption Eastern Airways will be implementing a new booking engine independent of the one provided by Flybe.



Mayor Houchen said in a statement: “This will be available to take bookings from Monday, with the team working tirelessly to get it up and running as quickly as possible. It could be able to take bookings as early as Friday, so watch this space."



Teesside Airport is basically unaffected.

Ive only just read they were bailed out last year by a consortium including Virgin, but couldnt find out with what kind of deal or if management had changed. Any clues?......

Its about time that BA stepped up to the plate to provide at least a minimum service for the whole of the UK.

Apparently 90% of flights to/from Southampton airport are flybe.



If that's the same at other regional airports it looks like a fair few will close.



Awful time for the staff to be bagged as well, as most other airlines have a freeze on recruitment at the minute.

Apparently 90% of flights to/from Southampton airport are flybe.



If that's the same at other regional airports it looks like a fair few will close.



Awful time for the staff to be bagged as well, as most other airlines have a freeze on recruitment at the minute.



If the routes are profitable they will be very quickly taken over, Southampton is a popular airport for the London perimeter possibilities.

We regularly use Exeter airport where 9/10 flights were Flybe, looks like that is the end of the place.

Posts: 5 099 Re: Flybe no more « Reply #8 on: Today at 12:56:11 PM » Quote from: calamity on Today at 11:10:10 AM Quote from: Bernie on Today at 10:59:00 AM Apparently 90% of flights to/from Southampton airport are flybe.



If that's the same at other regional airports it looks like a fair few will close.



Awful time for the staff to be bagged as well, as most other airlines have a freeze on recruitment at the minute.



If the routes are profitable they will be very quickly taken over, Southampton is a popular airport for the London perimeter possibilities.

If the routes are profitable they will be very quickly taken over, Southampton is a popular airport for the London perimeter possibilities.

Can't be that many profitable routes if the airline operating them has gone under...…..