Northern Echo -



"The low-cost carrier had been hit by a slump in bookings since the outbreak of the coronavirus and was facing fresh doubts over its future after failing to secure a £100 million loan.



But while Mayor Houchen has worked to revitalise the Teesside Airport, with Eastern Airways playing a major role in its rebirth amid a flurry of new flights being recently announced.





Eastern Airways operate as a franchise partner of Flybe, but own their own aircraft and employ their own flight and cabin crew.



To minimise any disruption Eastern Airways will be implementing a new booking engine independent of the one provided by Flybe.



Mayor Houchen said in a statement: “This will be available to take bookings from Monday, with the team working tirelessly to get it up and running as quickly as possible. It could be able to take bookings as early as Friday, so watch this space."



Teesside Airport is basically unaffected.