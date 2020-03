BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE



Online



Posts: 746





CHILLED AS A PENGUINS ASSPosts: 746

Re: MIND THE GAP FUDS « Reply #2 on: Today at 08:00:44 AM » I RAISE A GLASS TO YOU ZOMBS 🍻🍺🍻🍻🍺





GERRARD APPARENTLY GOING IN SUMMER WITH MERTY TO TAKE BACK OVER🤪🤣🤪🤣🤪🤣



RANGERS REALLY ARE THE BHOYS BITCHES NOW 👍👍👍



BEER ME ZOMBS👍🍺🍻🍺🍻