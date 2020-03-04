Welcome,
March 04, 2020, 05:43:51 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
So has anyone got a week off then?
Author
Topic: So has anyone got a week off then? (Read 12 times)
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 11 196
Shit Stirring Cunt.
So has anyone got a week off then?
Today
at 05:19:46 PM »
Looks like I got away with a misdemeanour.
Come back Robbso lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.
