March 06, 2020, 06:37:09 PM
KEEP THE FAITH...
BEGGARS BELIEF DOESNT IT 👎
Topic: BEGGARS BELIEF DOESNT IT 👎 (Read 202 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 72 690
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
BEGGARS BELIEF DOESNT IT 👎
March 04, 2020, 03:56:34 PM »
https://www.newsshopper.co.uk/news/18280350.tonia-ashikodi-greenwich-councillor-committed-property-fraud-avoids-jail/
😡😡😡👎👎👎
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 14 414
Re: BEGGARS BELIEF DOESNT IT 👎
Today
at 05:31:19 PM »
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
Posts: 330
Re: BEGGARS BELIEF DOESNT IT 👎
Today
at 05:34:44 PM »
I thought he back then TM.......... when that thread appeared
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 14 414
Re: BEGGARS BELIEF DOESNT IT 👎
Today
at 05:37:00 PM »
