Jake Andrews
I think most of us on here have kids.
I asked you what the problem is. You said it's what the users previously wanted and that's why the rule stands. I was surprised the users wanted that so I put a Poll up. It was a landslide vote in favour of change.
If your reason for keeping the rule is because it's what the users want (it's not really is it), it's bizarre you haven't changed it.
It was requested some years ago. I can't remember by who or by how many, but can't you just respect that and leave it there...
Why do you want to swear in thread titles anyway?
It's how people in the real world talk. To not allow it in titles but everywhere else for the reasons you have given is bizarre.
The reason I gave is that it was requested by decent respectful people. You seem to have a major problem with that Jake, which is far mroe bizarre than me agreeing to a very reasonable request.
Why do you feel the need to swear in thread titles?
Or are you just on a wind-up with this one?
Are you saying your current users are not decent respectful people?
I've already answered that.
