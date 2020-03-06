Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 10, 2020, 05:12:21 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: THE GREAT ESCAPE...

Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Crossing Of Lines  (Read 1744 times)
Johnny Thunder
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 229


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #50 on: March 06, 2020, 06:50:18 AM »
 :mido:
Logged
Come back Robbso lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.
Minge
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 362

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #51 on: March 06, 2020, 07:06:16 PM »
Perhaps introducing football related threads might be a idea  :like:
Logged
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 558



View Profile WWW
« Reply #52 on: March 06, 2020, 07:54:47 PM »
Quote from: Minge on March 06, 2020, 07:06:16 PM
Perhaps introducing football related threads might be a idea  :like:

It's a great idea - feel free to start as soon as you're ready  :chrisk: :like:
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 446



View Profile
« Reply #53 on: March 06, 2020, 08:23:26 PM »
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 446



View Profile
« Reply #54 on: March 06, 2020, 08:27:44 PM »
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
tunstall
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 213


View Profile
« Reply #55 on: March 06, 2020, 10:10:44 PM »
 :basil:
Logged
TeesvilleMonsoon
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 542

Fuck the pope


View Profile
« Reply #56 on: March 06, 2020, 10:50:16 PM »
I feel another night of long knives coming
Logged
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 558



View Profile WWW
« Reply #57 on: March 07, 2020, 11:08:11 AM »
Quote from: Jake Andrews on March 05, 2020, 07:51:17 PM
Quote from: calamity on March 04, 2020, 06:38:07 PM
The swearing in the thread titles is the least of the worries to be fair


The people have spoken.


http://forum.comeonboro.com/index.php?topic=141751.0


:unlike:    :unlike:    :unlike:

I've spoken too and we're not having swearing in thread titles. End of chat.
Logged
Jake Andrews
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 540



View Profile
« Reply #58 on: Today at 12:42:56 PM »
It's your board so you make whatever rule you like. Just don't make out its what the users want.




Quote from: Steve Göldby on December 23, 2019, 10:03:04 PM
The reason we have this rule is because it was requested by the majority some years back.




:unlike:    :unlike:    :unlike:
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 40 587


View Profile
« Reply #59 on: Today at 12:48:01 PM »
Quote from: Jake Andrews on Today at 12:42:56 PM
It's your board so you make whatever rule you like. Just don't make out its what the users want.




Quote from: Steve Göldby on December 23, 2019, 10:03:04 PM
The reason we have this rule is because it was requested by the majority some years back.




:unlike:    :unlike:    :unlike:

WE ARE NOT HAVING A SECOND REFERENDUM 
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Jake Andrews
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 540



View Profile
« Reply #60 on: Today at 12:57:29 PM »
It's happened already.


http://forum.comeonboro.com/index.php?topic=141751.0


   monkey    monkey
Logged
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 558



View Profile WWW
« Reply #61 on: Today at 01:44:01 PM »
Quote from: Jake Andrews on Today at 12:42:56 PM
It's your board so you make whatever rule you like. Just don't make out its what the users want.




Quote from: Steve Göldby on December 23, 2019, 10:03:04 PM
The reason we have this rule is because it was requested by the majority some years back.




:unlike:    :unlike:    :unlike:

It was requested by users who have kids, ages ago. Why would I say that if it isn't true? 

And why are you making such a big deal of it anyway? It's the most free and lighty moderated Board around but we introduce the odd little 'rule', always for a very good reason, and you moan and bleat like fuck about it.

Sad!

Logged
tunstall
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 213


View Profile
« Reply #62 on: Today at 01:46:11 PM »
Ban the cunt

 mcl
Logged
Jake Andrews
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 540



View Profile
« Reply #63 on: Today at 01:49:43 PM »
I think most of us on here have kids.


       



I asked you what the problem is. You said it's what the users previously wanted and that's why the rule stands. I was surprised the users wanted that so I put a Poll up. It was a landslide vote in favour of change.

If your reason for keeping the rule is because it's what the users want (it's not really is it), it's bizarre you haven't changed it.
Logged
Jake Andrews
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 540



View Profile
« Reply #64 on: Today at 01:53:11 PM »
Quote from: tunstall on Today at 01:46:11 PM
Ban the cunt

 mcl


monkey    monkey    monkey
Logged
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 558



View Profile WWW
« Reply #65 on: Today at 03:25:04 PM »
Quote from: Jake Andrews on Today at 01:49:43 PM
I think most of us on here have kids.


       



I asked you what the problem is. You said it's what the users previously wanted and that's why the rule stands. I was surprised the users wanted that so I put a Poll up. It was a landslide vote in favour of change.

If your reason for keeping the rule is because it's what the users want (it's not really is it), it's bizarre you haven't changed it.

It was requested some years ago. I can't remember by who or by how many, but can't you just respect that and leave it there...

Why do you want to swear in thread titles anyway? 
Logged
PoliteDwarf
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 364


Not big and not clever


View Profile
« Reply #66 on: Today at 03:34:59 PM »
Swearing in thread titles isn't polite and this is all that really matters.
Logged
CoB scum
38red
****
Online Online

Posts: 262


View Profile
« Reply #67 on: Today at 04:12:03 PM »
Indeed. It is cuntish.
Logged
Jake Andrews
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 540



View Profile
« Reply #68 on: Today at 04:45:28 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 03:25:04 PM
Quote from: Jake Andrews on Today at 01:49:43 PM
I think most of us on here have kids.


       



I asked you what the problem is. You said it's what the users previously wanted and that's why the rule stands. I was surprised the users wanted that so I put a Poll up. It was a landslide vote in favour of change.

If your reason for keeping the rule is because it's what the users want (it's not really is it), it's bizarre you haven't changed it.

It was requested some years ago. I can't remember by who or by how many, but can't you just respect that and leave it there...

Why do you want to swear in thread titles anyway? 



charles    charles   




It's how people in the real world talk. To not allow it in titles but everywhere else for the reasons you have given is bizarre.
Logged
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 558



View Profile WWW
« Reply #69 on: Today at 04:55:55 PM »
Quote from: Jake Andrews on Today at 04:45:28 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 03:25:04 PM
Quote from: Jake Andrews on Today at 01:49:43 PM
I think most of us on here have kids.


       



I asked you what the problem is. You said it's what the users previously wanted and that's why the rule stands. I was surprised the users wanted that so I put a Poll up. It was a landslide vote in favour of change.

If your reason for keeping the rule is because it's what the users want (it's not really is it), it's bizarre you haven't changed it.

It was requested some years ago. I can't remember by who or by how many, but can't you just respect that and leave it there...

Why do you want to swear in thread titles anyway? 



charles    charles   




It's how people in the real world talk. To not allow it in titles but everywhere else for the reasons you have given is bizarre.

The reason I gave is that it was requested by decent respectful people. You seem to have a major problem with that Jake, which is far mroe bizarre than me agreeing to a very reasonable request.

Why do you feel the need to swear in thread titles?

Or are you just on a wind-up with this one? 
Logged
Jake Andrews
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 540



View Profile
« Reply #70 on: Today at 05:10:46 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 04:55:55 PM
Quote from: Jake Andrews on Today at 04:45:28 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 03:25:04 PM
Quote from: Jake Andrews on Today at 01:49:43 PM
I think most of us on here have kids.


       



I asked you what the problem is. You said it's what the users previously wanted and that's why the rule stands. I was surprised the users wanted that so I put a Poll up. It was a landslide vote in favour of change.

If your reason for keeping the rule is because it's what the users want (it's not really is it), it's bizarre you haven't changed it.

It was requested some years ago. I can't remember by who or by how many, but can't you just respect that and leave it there...

Why do you want to swear in thread titles anyway? 



charles    charles   




It's how people in the real world talk. To not allow it in titles but everywhere else for the reasons you have given is bizarre.

The reason I gave is that it was requested by decent respectful people. You seem to have a major problem with that Jake, which is far mroe bizarre than me agreeing to a very reasonable request.

Why do you feel the need to swear in thread titles?

Or are you just on a wind-up with this one? 


Are you saying your current users are not decent respectful people?


I've already answered that.
Logged
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 