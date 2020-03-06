Steve Göldby



Online



Posts: 9 528







Mountain KingPosts: 9 528

Re: Crossing Of Lines « Reply #52 on: Today at 07:54:47 PM » Quote from: Minge on Today at 07:06:16 PM

Perhaps introducing football related threads might be a idea

It's a great idea - feel free to start as soon as you're ready It's a great idea - feel free to start as soon as you're ready