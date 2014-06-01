Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Crossing Of Lines  (Read 626 times)
Steve Göldby
« on: Yesterday at 03:19:49 PM »
It's a shame that some people don't appreciate that in order to keep this Board open as a very lightly moderated facility where you can speak your mind, they've got to keep their part of the bargain and not cross certain lines.

This last couple of weeks I've had to moderate some pretty serious racial prejudice, we've had the 'no swearing in thread titles' request openly abused and now we've got nonce accusations flying around again, and that's just for starters.

It's not acceptable and I've had enough now so I'm ready to dish out a week's ban to the next person who decides it's clever to cross those lines.

You wouldn't behave that way in real life so don't do it here, or you won't be able to post at all.

 :unlike:
Logged
RIK MAYALL
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 03:23:46 PM »
It's about time you reeled in these trolls. They offer fuck all to this board.
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 03:27:54 PM »
TOTALLY AGREE 100 %
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 03:32:05 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 03:27:54 PM
TOTALLY AGREE 100 %

Get that thread about Steve Gibson sorted then!!
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 03:32:27 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 03:23:46 PM
It's about time you reeled in these trolls. They offer fuck all to this board.

I AGREE..... THE CUNT OFFERS FUCK ALL  👎 WE ALL KNOW AT LEAST 4 ARE ONE WANKER 👎
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 03:33:58 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 03:32:05 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 03:27:54 PM
TOTALLY AGREE 100 %

Get that thread about Steve Gibson sorted then!!

I WILL IF YOU SORT THE MULTIPLE ACCOUNTS OUT OF THE TROLLS ON ERE  👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 03:36:20 PM »
AND HAVE YOU NOTICED HOW THE REAL GUILTY PARTIES HAVE ALL CRAWLED BACK UNDER THEIR ROCKS 👎👎👎

SORT THE REAL CULPRITS OUT STEVE INSTEAD OF PICKING ON THE EASY TARGETS  👎
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 03:40:52 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 03:33:58 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 03:32:05 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 03:27:54 PM
TOTALLY AGREE 100 %

Get that thread about Steve Gibson sorted then!!

I WILL IF YOU SORT THE MULTIPLE ACCOUNTS OUT OF THE TROLLS ON ERE  👍

There's never been a rule about multiple acccounts on here, you don't make the rules anyway and you're definitely not in a position to go making demands like that right now.
Logged
kippers
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 03:41:30 PM »
 souey
Logged
kippers
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 03:43:52 PM »
The abuse comes from one person really.

That wind up merchant gets so upset, he wants to fight guys in pub car parks.
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 03:58:30 PM »
Quote from: kippers on Yesterday at 03:43:52 PM
The abuse comes from one person really.

That wind up merchant gets so upset, he wants to fight guys in pub car parks.



YOU SOUND MORE LIKE A PUSSY 👍

THAN A GUY 👍😂👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
calamity
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 04:08:38 PM »
The lack of self awareness, or awareness in general, is astonishing.
Logged
Bernie
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 04:17:52 PM »
Quote from: kippers on Yesterday at 03:43:52 PM
The abuse comes from one person really.

That wind up merchant gets so upset, he wants to fight guys in pub car parks.



I agree with this. Doesn't matter if it's racism, peado accusations, thread titles or whatever - it's always the same person at the centre of it. He's a cancer who needs cutting out.
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 04:23:25 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 04:17:52 PM
Quote from: kippers on Yesterday at 03:43:52 PM
The abuse comes from one person really.

That wind up merchant gets so upset, he wants to fight guys in pub car parks.



I agree with this. Doesn't matter if it's racism, peado accusations, thread titles or whatever - it's always the same person at the centre of it. He's a cancer who needs cutting out.


YOU'RE ABOUT AS FUNNY AS LENNY FUCKING HENRY LAD  👍😂👍

YOU ACCUSED ME OF BEING A PEADO I HAVE THE PROOF AND YOU COME ON HERE SLATING ME  👎

FUCK OFF AND GROW SOME BALLS AND COME SEE ME FACE TO FACE ARSEHOLE  👎
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Bernie
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 04:31:56 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 04:23:25 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 04:17:52 PM
Quote from: kippers on Yesterday at 03:43:52 PM
The abuse comes from one person really.

That wind up merchant gets so upset, he wants to fight guys in pub car parks.



I agree with this. Doesn't matter if it's racism, peado accusations, thread titles or whatever - it's always the same person at the centre of it. He's a cancer who needs cutting out.


YOU'RE ABOUT AS FUNNY AS LENNY FUCKING HENRY LAD  👍😂👍

YOU ACCUSED ME OF BEING A PEADO I HAVE THE PROOF AND YOU COME ON HERE SLATING ME  👎

FUCK OFF AND GROW SOME BALLS AND COME SEE ME FACE TO FACE ARSEHOLE  👎

QED
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
Johnny Thunder
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 04:43:34 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 03:19:49 PM
we've had the 'no swearing in thread titles' request openly abused


I did say I was sorry. I'm a good boy usually but I do lose a slight amount of composure when I have had some sauce.
And I really am sorry.


 :like:
Logged
Come back Robbso lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.
calamity
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 05:02:56 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Yesterday at 04:43:34 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 03:19:49 PM
we've had the 'no swearing in thread titles' request openly abused


I did say I was sorry. I'm a good boy usually but I do lose a slight amount of composure when I have had some sauce.
And I really am sorry.


 :like:


You arent the target here, so stop attention seeking you big tart  charles
Logged
Johnny Thunder
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 05:04:04 PM »
It was me wasn't it?


 





See. Fuckin drunk again.




 rava
Logged
Come back Robbso lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.
tunstall
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 05:39:10 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Yesterday at 05:04:04 PM
It was me wasn't it?


 





See. Fuckin drunk again.




 rava

yes it was you, you fucking wrong un CAAAAAAAAAANT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!



monkey
Logged
RedSteel
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 06:36:45 PM »
PEADO'S PEADO'S PEADO'S

 :pope2:  :pope2: :pope2:

 monkey
Logged
calamity
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 06:38:07 PM »
The swearing in the thread titles is the least of the worries to be fair
Logged
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
CHILLED AS A PENGUINS ASS
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 06:40:33 PM »
SKINZ IS QUITE BAD BUT AT LEAST HE DOESNT COMMIT CRIMES LIKE THE OTHER PICCADILLY SMACKRATS🤡🤣🤡🤣🤡🤣

BEER ME BOYS :beer:
Logged
YOU COULDN'T KNOCK THE SKIN OFF A RICE PUDDING
PoliteDwarf
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 07:27:46 PM »
Is Cat nonce still acceptable Steve?   :pd:
Logged
CoB scum
LEON TROTSKY
*****
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 07:30:10 PM »
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on Yesterday at 07:27:46 PM
Is Cat nonce still acceptable Steve?   :pd:


😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
monkeyman
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 08:04:31 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Yesterday at 04:43:34 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 03:19:49 PM
we've had the 'no swearing in thread titles' request openly abused


I did say I was sorry. I'm a good boy usually but I do lose a slight amount of composure when I have had some sauce.
And I really am sorry.


 :like:
ARSE LICKING CUNT  lost
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 08:46:28 PM »
 :lids: 
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
ZombieTits
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 09:06:29 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 03:33:58 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 03:32:05 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 03:27:54 PM
TOTALLY AGREE 100 %

Get that thread about Steve Gibson sorted then!!

I WILL IF YOU SORT THE MULTIPLE ACCOUNTS OUT OF THE TROLLS ON ERE  👍

What a fucking arse licker you are 👍👍👍👍😂😂😂😂🍉🍉

Dear me village 😂😂😂👍👍👍😂😂👍👍🍉🍉
Logged
DowningAlbion
Mixer
« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 09:21:09 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 03:19:49 PM
It's not acceptable and I've had enough now so I'm ready to dish out a week's ban to the next person who decides it's clever to cross those lines.

You wouldn't behave that way in real life so don't do it here, or you won't be able to post at all.

 :unlike:

WOW A WHOLE WEEK BAN THAT'LL LEARN 'EM souey
Logged
"A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. He thinks he's suave, You're not suave 'cause you watched Get Carter. You are a catalogue, plastic Sinatra, A tryhard who should've tried harder"
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 10:13:52 PM »
Quote from: DowningAlbion on Yesterday at 09:21:09 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 03:19:49 PM
It's not acceptable and I've had enough now so I'm ready to dish out a week's ban to the next person who decides it's clever to cross those lines.

You wouldn't behave that way in real life so don't do it here, or you won't be able to post at all.

 :unlike:

WOW A WHOLE WEEK BAN THAT'LL LEARN 'EM souey

So what would your suggestion be, oh wise one?
Logged
calamity
*****
« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 10:23:44 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 08:04:31 PM
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Yesterday at 04:43:34 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 03:19:49 PM
we've had the 'no swearing in thread titles' request openly abused


I did say I was sorry. I'm a good boy usually but I do lose a slight amount of composure when I have had some sauce.
And I really am sorry.


 :like:
ARSE LICKING CUNT  lost

Pot calling the kettle there like  :chrisk:
Logged
Bobupanddown
« Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 10:24:30 PM »
There are a group of posters on here who only appear on Liddle or Liddle related threads to throw insults at him.

Lids doesn't help himself like but that's besides the point.

Logged
ZombieTits
« Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 10:44:48 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 10:24:30 PM
There are a group of posters on here who only appear on Liddle or Liddle related threads to throw insults at him.

Lids doesn't help himself like but that's besides the point.



Guilty....but then the geezer is a cunt. A thick gobshite of a cunt at that 😂😂😂😂👍👍👍😂😂👍👍🍉🍉
Logged
monkeyman
« Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 11:00:06 PM »
Quote from: calamity on Yesterday at 10:23:44 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 08:04:31 PM
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Yesterday at 04:43:34 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 03:19:49 PM
we've had the 'no swearing in thread titles' request openly abused


I did say I was sorry. I'm a good boy usually but I do lose a slight amount of composure when I have had some sauce.
And I really am sorry.


 :like:
ARSE LICKING CUNT  lost

Pot calling the kettle there like  :chrisk:
FUCK OFF YER BORING TEDIOUS CUNT  :wanker:
Logged
ZombieTits
« Reply #33 on: Yesterday at 11:15:40 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 11:00:06 PM
Quote from: calamity on Yesterday at 10:23:44 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 08:04:31 PM
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Yesterday at 04:43:34 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 03:19:49 PM
we've had the 'no swearing in thread titles' request openly abused


I did say I was sorry. I'm a good boy usually but I do lose a slight amount of composure when I have had some sauce.
And I really am sorry.


 :like:
ARSE LICKING CUNT  lost

Pot calling the kettle there like  :chrisk:
FUCK OFF YER BORING TEDIOUS CUNT  :wanker:

Here he is....Leons bum polisher 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂👍👍🍉🍉🙈
Logged
monkeyman
« Reply #34 on: Yesterday at 11:18:21 PM »
Quote from: ZombieTits on Yesterday at 11:15:40 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 11:00:06 PM
Quote from: calamity on Yesterday at 10:23:44 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 08:04:31 PM
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Yesterday at 04:43:34 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 03:19:49 PM
we've had the 'no swearing in thread titles' request openly abused


I did say I was sorry. I'm a good boy usually but I do lose a slight amount of composure when I have had some sauce.
And I really am sorry.


 :like:
ARSE LICKING CUNT  lost

Pot calling the kettle there like  :chrisk:
FUCK OFF YER BORING TEDIOUS CUNT  :wanker:

Here he is....Leons bum polisher 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂👍👍🍉🍉🙈
FUCKING CHILD GET TO BED  :like:
Logged
DowningAlbion
« Reply #35 on: Yesterday at 11:19:51 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 10:13:52 PM
So what would your suggestion be, oh wise one?

If someone SERIOUSLY oversteps the mark ban that account name permanently. Let them come back after a week with a new account name on same e-mail address but they lose the identity and history they have built up. That would deter people...

I love COB for the humor but any overt racism or calling other posters nonces/paedos has to be stamped out
(still hate fascists)
Logged
"A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. He thinks he's suave, You're not suave 'cause you watched Get Carter. You are a catalogue, plastic Sinatra, A tryhard who should've tried harder"
Johnny Thunder
« Reply #36 on: Yesterday at 11:20:03 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 08:04:31 PM
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Yesterday at 04:43:34 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 03:19:49 PM
we've had the 'no swearing in thread titles' request openly abused


I did say I was sorry. I'm a good boy usually but I do lose a slight amount of composure when I have had some sauce.
And I really am sorry.


 :like:
ARSE LICKING CUNT  lost





 
Logged
Come back Robbso lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.
ZombieTits
« Reply #37 on: Yesterday at 11:30:24 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 11:18:21 PM
Quote from: ZombieTits on Yesterday at 11:15:40 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 11:00:06 PM
Quote from: calamity on Yesterday at 10:23:44 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 08:04:31 PM
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Yesterday at 04:43:34 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 03:19:49 PM
we've had the 'no swearing in thread titles' request openly abused


I did say I was sorry. I'm a good boy usually but I do lose a slight amount of composure when I have had some sauce.
And I really am sorry.


 :like:
ARSE LICKING CUNT  lost

Pot calling the kettle there like  :chrisk:
FUCK OFF YER BORING TEDIOUS CUNT  :wanker:

Here he is....Leons bum polisher 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂👍👍🍉🍉🙈
FUCKING CHILD GET TO BED  :like:

Arse licking cunt 👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍😂😂👍👍👍👍👍😂😂😂😂
Logged
Skinz
« Reply #38 on: Today at 01:08:40 AM »
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on Yesterday at 06:40:33 PM
SKINZ IS QUITE BAD BUT AT LEAST HE DOESNT COMMIT CRIMES LIKE THE OTHER PICCADILLY SMACKRATS🤡🤣🤡🤣🤡🤣

BEER ME BOYS :beer:

If you were ever tried and hanged. They'd have to hang you upside down because of your heavy head.
Logged
