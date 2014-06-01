Steve Göldby



Offline



Posts: 9 520







Mountain KingPosts: 9 520 Crossing Of Lines « on: Today at 03:19:49 PM »



This last couple of weeks I've had to moderate some pretty serious racial prejudice, we've had the 'no swearing in thread titles' request openly abused and now we've got nonce accusations flying around again, and that's just for starters.



It's not acceptable and I've had enough now so I'm ready to dish out a week's ban to the next person who decides it's clever to cross those lines.



You wouldn't behave that way in real life so don't do it here, or you won't be able to post at all.



It's a shame that some people don't appreciate that in order to keep this Board open as a very lightly moderated facility where you can speak your mind, they've got to keep their part of the bargain and not cross certain lines.This last couple of weeks I've had to moderate some pretty serious racial prejudice, we've had the 'no swearing in thread titles' request openly abused and now we've got nonce accusations flying around again, and that's just for starters.It's not acceptable and I've had enough now so I'm ready to dish out a week's ban to the next person who decides it's clever to cross those lines.You wouldn't behave that way in real life so don't do it here, or you won't be able to post at all. Logged

RIK MAYALL

Online



Posts: 11 137





Once in every lifetime





Posts: 11 137Once in every lifetime Re: Crossing Of Lines « Reply #1 on: Today at 03:23:46 PM » It's about time you reeled in these trolls. They offer fuck all to this board. Logged Glory Glory Man United

LEON TROTSKY

Offline



Posts: 72 690





I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 72 690I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: Crossing Of Lines « Reply #2 on: Today at 03:27:54 PM » TOTALLY AGREE 100 % Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

LEON TROTSKY

Offline



Posts: 72 690





I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 72 690I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: Crossing Of Lines « Reply #4 on: Today at 03:32:27 PM » Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 03:23:46 PM It's about time you reeled in these trolls. They offer fuck all to this board.



I AGREE..... THE CUNT OFFERS FUCK ALL 👎 WE ALL KNOW AT LEAST 4 ARE ONE WANKER 👎 I AGREE..... THE CUNT OFFERS FUCK ALL 👎 WE ALL KNOW AT LEAST 4 ARE ONE WANKER 👎 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

LEON TROTSKY

Offline



Posts: 72 690





I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 72 690I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: Crossing Of Lines « Reply #6 on: Today at 03:36:20 PM » AND HAVE YOU NOTICED HOW THE REAL GUILTY PARTIES HAVE ALL CRAWLED BACK UNDER THEIR ROCKS 👎👎👎



SORT THE REAL CULPRITS OUT STEVE INSTEAD OF PICKING ON THE EASY TARGETS 👎 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

kippers

Offline



Posts: 1 988





Posts: 1 988 Re: Crossing Of Lines « Reply #9 on: Today at 03:43:52 PM » The abuse comes from one person really.



That wind up merchant gets so upset, he wants to fight guys in pub car parks.



Logged

LEON TROTSKY

Offline



Posts: 72 690





I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 72 690I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: Crossing Of Lines « Reply #10 on: Today at 03:58:30 PM » Quote from: kippers on Today at 03:43:52 PM The abuse comes from one person really.



That wind up merchant gets so upset, he wants to fight guys in pub car parks.







YOU SOUND MORE LIKE A PUSSY 👍



THAN A GUY 👍😂👍 YOU SOUND MORE LIKE A PUSSY 👍THAN A GUY 👍😂👍 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

calamity

Offline



Posts: 8 285





Posts: 8 285 Re: Crossing Of Lines « Reply #11 on: Today at 04:08:38 PM » The lack of self awareness, or awareness in general, is astonishing.

Logged

Bernie

Offline



Posts: 5 094





Posts: 5 094 Re: Crossing Of Lines « Reply #12 on: Today at 04:17:52 PM » Quote from: kippers on Today at 03:43:52 PM The abuse comes from one person really.



That wind up merchant gets so upset, he wants to fight guys in pub car parks.







I agree with this. Doesn't matter if it's racism, peado accusations, thread titles or whatever - it's always the same person at the centre of it. He's a cancer who needs cutting out. I agree with this. Doesn't matter if it's racism, peado accusations, thread titles or whatever - it's always the same person at the centre of it. He's a cancer who needs cutting out. Logged Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.

LEON TROTSKY

Offline



Posts: 72 690





I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 72 690I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: Crossing Of Lines « Reply #13 on: Today at 04:23:25 PM » Quote from: Bernie on Today at 04:17:52 PM Quote from: kippers on Today at 03:43:52 PM The abuse comes from one person really.



That wind up merchant gets so upset, he wants to fight guys in pub car parks.







I agree with this. Doesn't matter if it's racism, peado accusations, thread titles or whatever - it's always the same person at the centre of it. He's a cancer who needs cutting out.

I agree with this. Doesn't matter if it's racism, peado accusations, thread titles or whatever - it's always the same person at the centre of it. He's a cancer who needs cutting out.



YOU'RE ABOUT AS FUNNY AS LENNY FUCKING HENRY LAD 👍😂👍



YOU ACCUSED ME OF BEING A PEADO I HAVE THE PROOF AND YOU COME ON HERE SLATING ME 👎



FUCK OFF AND GROW SOME BALLS AND COME SEE ME FACE TO FACE ARSEHOLE 👎 YOU'RE ABOUT AS FUNNY AS LENNY FUCKING HENRY LAD 👍😂👍YOU ACCUSED ME OF BEING A PEADO I HAVE THE PROOF AND YOU COME ON HERE SLATING ME 👎FUCK OFF AND GROW SOME BALLS AND COME SEE ME FACE TO FACE ARSEHOLE 👎 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

Johnny Thunder

Online



Posts: 11 199





Shit Stirring Cunt.





Posts: 11 199Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: Crossing Of Lines « Reply #15 on: Today at 04:43:34 PM » Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 03:19:49 PM we've had the 'no swearing in thread titles' request openly abused





I did say I was sorry. I'm a good boy usually but I do lose a slight amount of composure when I have had some sauce.

And I really am sorry.





I did say I was sorry. I'm a good boy usually but I do lose a slight amount of composure when I have had some sauce.And I really am sorry. Logged Come back Robbso lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.

Johnny Thunder

Online



Posts: 11 199





Shit Stirring Cunt.





Posts: 11 199Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: Crossing Of Lines « Reply #17 on: Today at 05:04:04 PM »

















See. Fuckin drunk again.









It was me wasn't it?See. Fuckin drunk again. Logged Come back Robbso lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.

calamity

Offline



Posts: 8 285





Posts: 8 285 Re: Crossing Of Lines « Reply #20 on: Today at 06:38:07 PM » The swearing in the thread titles is the least of the worries to be fair Logged

BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE



Offline



Posts: 739





CHILLED AS A PENGUINS ASSPosts: 739 Re: Crossing Of Lines « Reply #21 on: Today at 06:40:33 PM »



BEER ME BOYS SKINZ IS QUITE BAD BUT AT LEAST HE DOESNT COMMIT CRIMES LIKE THE OTHER PICCADILLY SMACKRATS🤡🤣🤡🤣🤡🤣BEER ME BOYS Logged YOU COULDN'T KNOCK THE SKIN OFF A RICE PUDDING

PoliteDwarf

Offline



Posts: 9 358





Not big and not clever





Posts: 9 358Not big and not clever Re: Crossing Of Lines « Reply #22 on: Today at 07:27:46 PM » Is Cat nonce still acceptable Steve? Logged CoB scum

Tortured_Mind



Online



Posts: 14 391







TMPosts: 14 391 Re: Crossing Of Lines « Reply #25 on: Today at 08:46:28 PM » Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

DowningAlbion



Online



Posts: 215





MixerPosts: 215 Re: Crossing Of Lines « Reply #27 on: Today at 09:21:09 PM » Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 03:19:49 PM



You wouldn't behave that way in real life so don't do it here, or you won't be able to post at all.





It's not acceptable and I've had enough now so I'm ready to dish out a week's ban to the next person who decides it's clever to cross those lines.You wouldn't behave that way in real life so don't do it here, or you won't be able to post at all.

WOW A WHOLE WEEK BAN THAT'LL LEARN 'EM WOW A WHOLE WEEK BAN THAT'LL LEARN 'EM Logged "A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. He thinks he's suave, You're not suave 'cause you watched Get Carter. You are a catalogue, plastic Sinatra, A tryhard who should've tried harder"

Bobupanddown

Offline



Posts: 1 698





Posts: 1 698 Re: Crossing Of Lines « Reply #30 on: Today at 10:24:30 PM » There are a group of posters on here who only appear on Liddle or Liddle related threads to throw insults at him.



Lids doesn't help himself like but that's besides the point.



Logged

ZombieTits

Online



Posts: 726





Posts: 726 Re: Crossing Of Lines « Reply #31 on: Today at 10:44:48 PM » Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 10:24:30 PM There are a group of posters on here who only appear on Liddle or Liddle related threads to throw insults at him.



Lids doesn't help himself like but that's besides the point.







Guilty....but then the geezer is a cunt. A thick gobshite of a cunt at that 😂😂😂😂👍👍👍😂😂👍👍🍉🍉 Guilty....but then the geezer is a cunt. A thick gobshite of a cunt at that 😂😂😂😂👍👍👍😂😂👍👍🍉🍉 Logged