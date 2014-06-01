|
LEON TROTSKY
|
The abuse comes from one person really.
That wind up merchant gets so upset, he wants to fight guys in pub car parks.
I agree with this. Doesn't matter if it's racism, peado accusations, thread titles or whatever - it's always the same person at the centre of it. He's a cancer who needs cutting out.
YOU'RE ABOUT AS FUNNY AS LENNY FUCKING HENRY LAD 👍😂👍
YOU ACCUSED ME OF BEING A PEADO I HAVE THE PROOF AND YOU COME ON HERE SLATING ME 👎
FUCK OFF AND GROW SOME BALLS AND COME SEE ME FACE TO FACE ARSEHOLE 👎
QED
ZombieTits
TOTALLY AGREE 100 %
Get that thread about Steve Gibson sorted then!!
I WILL IF YOU SORT THE MULTIPLE ACCOUNTS OUT OF THE TROLLS ON ERE 👍
What a fucking arse licker you are 👍👍👍👍😂😂😂😂🍉🍉
Dear me village 😂😂😂👍👍👍😂😂👍👍🍉🍉
DowningAlbion
So what would your suggestion be, oh wise one?
If someone SERIOUSLY oversteps the mark ban that account name permanently. Let them come back after a week with a new account name on same e-mail address but they lose the identity and history they have built up. That would deter people...
I love COB for the humor but any overt racism or calling other posters nonces/paedos has to be stamped out
(still hate fascists)
