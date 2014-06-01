Steve Göldby



This last couple of weeks I've had to moderate some pretty serious racial prejudice, we've had the 'no swearing in thread titles' request openly abused and now we've got nonce accusations flying around again, and that's just for starters.



It's not acceptable and I've had enough now so I'm ready to dish out a week's ban to the next person who decides it's clever to cross those lines.



You wouldn't behave that way in real life so don't do it here, or you won't be able to post at all.



