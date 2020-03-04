Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
March 06, 2020, 04:52:42 PM
News:
KEEP THE FAITH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Has anyone seen sausage bloke?
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Has anyone seen sausage bloke? (Read 448 times)
RobShrugNichols
Offline
Posts: 542
Has anyone seen sausage bloke?
«
on:
March 04, 2020, 01:02:38 PM »
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 14 410
Re: Has anyone seen sausage bloke?
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 08:29:25 AM »
HE'S BEEN BANNED !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 9 526
Re: Has anyone seen sausage bloke?
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 08:50:41 AM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on
Today
at 08:29:25 AM
HE'S BEEN BANNED !!!
No he hasn't.
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 14 410
Re: Has anyone seen sausage bloke?
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 08:55:50 AM »
REALLY ???
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
calamity
Online
Posts: 8 298
Re: Has anyone seen sausage bloke?
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 09:50:59 AM »
His lass put him in hospital after he lost another grand on that daft fivefold
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 14 410
Re: Has anyone seen sausage bloke?
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 09:52:53 AM »
ABSENCE MAKES THE HEART GROW FONDER !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 9 526
Re: Has anyone seen sausage bloke?
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 10:44:53 AM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on
Today
at 08:55:50 AM
REALLY ???
Yes, really.
He's obviously in a poob with no wi-fi.
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Offline
Posts: 6 462
Pack o cunts
Re: Has anyone seen sausage bloke?
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 11:03:08 AM »
Or somebody did go and meet him at the Brunnies and he's in intensive care at James Cook (private room obvs)
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 5 101
Re: Has anyone seen sausage bloke?
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 12:05:37 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on
Today
at 11:03:08 AM
Or somebody did go and meet him at the Brunnies and he's in intensive care at James Cook (private room obvs)
I warned him and better warned him. He had it coming. Last thing he'll be doing in the next few weeks is typing.
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Offline
Posts: 6 462
Pack o cunts
Re: Has anyone seen sausage bloke?
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 12:36:57 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on
Today
at 12:05:37 PM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on
Today
at 11:03:08 AM
Or somebody did go and meet him at the Brunnies and he's in intensive care at James Cook (private room obvs)
I warned him and better warned him. He had it coming. Last thing he'll be doing in the next few weeks is typing.
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
headset
Offline
Posts: 327
Re: Has anyone seen sausage bloke?
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 01:30:11 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on
Today
at 12:05:37 PM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on
Today
at 11:03:08 AM
Or somebody did go and meet him at the Brunnies and he's in intensive care at James Cook (private room obvs)
I warned him and better warned him. He had it coming. Last thing he'll be doing in the next few weeks is typing.
Hope u put 20 sheets in his arse pocket for the taxi to hospital.........
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 14 410
Re: Has anyone seen sausage bloke?
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 01:44:30 PM »
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Offline
Posts: 6 462
Pack o cunts
Re: Has anyone seen sausage bloke?
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 02:55:24 PM »
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
headset
Offline
Posts: 327
Re: Has anyone seen sausage bloke?
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 02:57:47 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on
Today
at 01:44:30 PM
mmmm.....Yes rubber bonce might have kidnapped him
...the mystery deepens
Keep us all informed TM of any further findings or possibilities in the whereabouts of the missing towersy!!
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 02:59:50 PM by headset
»
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 14 410
Re: Has anyone seen sausage bloke?
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 03:01:23 PM »
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
Offline
Posts: 327
Re: Has anyone seen sausage bloke?
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 03:16:29 PM »
Tomorrow is treble day..... if he doesn't submit his treble then it's time to group together and make up a COB
search party to try and find him....
Logged
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
CHILLED AS A PENGUINS ASS
Offline
Posts: 753
Re: Has anyone seen sausage bloke?
«
Reply #16 on:
Today
at 03:42:23 PM »
HE LOGGED ON THIS MORNING ONLY TO LOG STRAIGHT OFF WHEN MY NAME APPEARED
NO COOPS
NO RIK
NO MATTY
NO DIXIE
FOUR TOP BUDS ALSO GONE MISSING
BEER ME BOYS
Logged
YOU COULDN'T KNOCK THE SKIN OFF A RICE PUDDING
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 14 410
Re: Has anyone seen sausage bloke?
«
Reply #17 on:
Today
at 04:23:40 PM »
I'VE NOTICED MATTY'S ONLY A PART-TIMER THESE DAYS !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...