Tortured_Mind



Online



Posts: 14 410







TMPosts: 14 410 Re: Has anyone seen sausage bloke? « Reply #1 on: Today at 08:29:25 AM » HE'S BEEN BANNED !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Tortured_Mind



Online



Posts: 14 410







TMPosts: 14 410 Re: Has anyone seen sausage bloke? « Reply #3 on: Today at 08:55:50 AM »













REALLY ??? Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Tortured_Mind



Online



Posts: 14 410







TMPosts: 14 410 Re: Has anyone seen sausage bloke? « Reply #5 on: Today at 09:52:53 AM » ABSENCE MAKES THE HEART GROW FONDER !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Ural Quntz



Offline



Posts: 6 462



Pack o cunts





Phew thats betterPosts: 6 462Pack o cunts Re: Has anyone seen sausage bloke? « Reply #7 on: Today at 11:03:08 AM »



Or somebody did go and meet him at the Brunnies and he's in intensive care at James Cook (private room obvs) Logged "football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018

Bernie

Offline



Posts: 5 101





Posts: 5 101 Re: Has anyone seen sausage bloke? « Reply #8 on: Today at 12:05:37 PM » Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 11:03:08 AM





Or somebody did go and meet him at the Brunnies and he's in intensive care at James Cook (private room obvs)

I warned him and better warned him. He had it coming. Last thing he'll be doing in the next few weeks is typing. I warned him and better warned him. He had it coming. Last thing he'll be doing in the next few weeks is typing. Logged Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.

Tortured_Mind



Online



Posts: 14 410







TMPosts: 14 410 Re: Has anyone seen sausage bloke? « Reply #11 on: Today at 01:44:30 PM » Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Ural Quntz



Offline



Posts: 6 462



Pack o cunts





Phew thats betterPosts: 6 462Pack o cunts Re: Has anyone seen sausage bloke? « Reply #12 on: Today at 02:55:24 PM » Logged "football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018

Tortured_Mind



Online



Posts: 14 410







TMPosts: 14 410 Re: Has anyone seen sausage bloke? « Reply #14 on: Today at 03:01:23 PM » Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

headset

Offline



Posts: 327





Posts: 327 Re: Has anyone seen sausage bloke? « Reply #15 on: Today at 03:16:29 PM »

search party to try and find him.... Tomorrow is treble day..... if he doesn't submit his treble then it's time to group together and make up a COBsearch party to try and find him.... Logged

BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE



Offline



Posts: 753





CHILLED AS A PENGUINS ASSPosts: 753 Re: Has anyone seen sausage bloke? « Reply #16 on: Today at 03:42:23 PM »



NO COOPS



NO RIK



NO MATTY



NO DIXIE



FOUR TOP BUDS ALSO GONE MISSING



BEER ME BOYS HE LOGGED ON THIS MORNING ONLY TO LOG STRAIGHT OFF WHEN MY NAME APPEAREDNO COOPSNO RIKNO MATTYNO DIXIEFOUR TOP BUDS ALSO GONE MISSINGBEER ME BOYS Logged YOU COULDN'T KNOCK THE SKIN OFF A RICE PUDDING