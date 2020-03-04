Tortured_Mind



Online



Posts: 14 409







TMPosts: 14 409 Re: Has anyone seen sausage bloke? « Reply #1 on: Today at 08:29:25 AM » HE'S BEEN BANNED !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Tortured_Mind



Online



Posts: 14 409







TMPosts: 14 409 Re: Has anyone seen sausage bloke? « Reply #3 on: Today at 08:55:50 AM »













REALLY ??? Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Tortured_Mind



Online



Posts: 14 409







TMPosts: 14 409 Re: Has anyone seen sausage bloke? « Reply #5 on: Today at 09:52:53 AM » ABSENCE MAKES THE HEART GROW FONDER !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Ural Quntz



Online



Posts: 6 462



Pack o cunts





Phew thats betterPosts: 6 462Pack o cunts Re: Has anyone seen sausage bloke? « Reply #7 on: Today at 11:03:08 AM »



Or somebody did go and meet him at the Brunnies and he's in intensive care at James Cook (private room obvs) Logged "football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018

Bernie

Offline



Posts: 5 101





Posts: 5 101 Re: Has anyone seen sausage bloke? « Reply #8 on: Today at 12:05:37 PM » Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 11:03:08 AM





Or somebody did go and meet him at the Brunnies and he's in intensive care at James Cook (private room obvs)

I warned him and better warned him. He had it coming. Last thing he'll be doing in the next few weeks is typing. I warned him and better warned him. He had it coming. Last thing he'll be doing in the next few weeks is typing. Logged Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.

Tortured_Mind



Online



Posts: 14 409







TMPosts: 14 409 Re: Has anyone seen sausage bloke? « Reply #11 on: Today at 01:44:30 PM » Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Ural Quntz



Online



Posts: 6 462



Pack o cunts





Phew thats betterPosts: 6 462Pack o cunts Re: Has anyone seen sausage bloke? « Reply #12 on: Today at 02:55:24 PM » Logged "football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018