March 06, 2020, 03:03:50 PM
KEEP THE FAITH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Has anyone seen sausage bloke?
Author
Topic: Has anyone seen sausage bloke?
RobShrugNichols
Posts: 542
Has anyone seen sausage bloke?
March 04, 2020, 01:02:38 PM »
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 14 409
Re: Has anyone seen sausage bloke?
Today
at 08:29:25 AM »
HE'S BEEN BANNED !!!
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Posts: 9 526
Re: Has anyone seen sausage bloke?
Today
at 08:50:41 AM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on
Today
at 08:29:25 AM
HE'S BEEN BANNED !!!
No he hasn't.
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 14 409
Re: Has anyone seen sausage bloke?
Today
at 08:55:50 AM »
REALLY ???
calamity
Posts: 8 298
Re: Has anyone seen sausage bloke?
Today
at 09:50:59 AM »
His lass put him in hospital after he lost another grand on that daft fivefold
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 14 409
Re: Has anyone seen sausage bloke?
Today
at 09:52:53 AM »
ABSENCE MAKES THE HEART GROW FONDER !!!
Steve Göldby
Posts: 9 526
Re: Has anyone seen sausage bloke?
Today
at 10:44:53 AM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on
Today
at 08:55:50 AM
REALLY ???
Yes, really.
He's obviously in a poob with no wi-fi.
Ural Quntz
Posts: 6 462
Pack o cunts
Re: Has anyone seen sausage bloke?
Today
at 11:03:08 AM »
Or somebody did go and meet him at the Brunnies and he's in intensive care at James Cook (private room obvs)
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Bernie
Posts: 5 101
Re: Has anyone seen sausage bloke?
Today
at 12:05:37 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on
Today
at 11:03:08 AM
Or somebody did go and meet him at the Brunnies and he's in intensive care at James Cook (private room obvs)
I warned him and better warned him. He had it coming. Last thing he'll be doing in the next few weeks is typing.
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
Ural Quntz
Posts: 6 462
Pack o cunts
Re: Has anyone seen sausage bloke?
Today
at 12:36:57 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on
Today
at 12:05:37 PM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on
Today
at 11:03:08 AM
Or somebody did go and meet him at the Brunnies and he's in intensive care at James Cook (private room obvs)
I warned him and better warned him. He had it coming. Last thing he'll be doing in the next few weeks is typing.
headset
Posts: 326
Re: Has anyone seen sausage bloke?
Today
at 01:30:11 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on
Today
at 12:05:37 PM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on
Today
at 11:03:08 AM
Or somebody did go and meet him at the Brunnies and he's in intensive care at James Cook (private room obvs)
I warned him and better warned him. He had it coming. Last thing he'll be doing in the next few weeks is typing.
Hope u put 20 sheets in his arse pocket for the taxi to hospital.........
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 14 409
Re: Has anyone seen sausage bloke?
Today
at 01:44:30 PM »
Ural Quntz
Posts: 6 462
Pack o cunts
Re: Has anyone seen sausage bloke?
Today
at 02:55:24 PM »
headset
Posts: 326
Re: Has anyone seen sausage bloke?
Today
at 02:57:47 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on
Today
at 01:44:30 PM
mmmm.....Yes rubber bonce might have kidnapped him
...the mystery deepens
Keep us all informed TM of any further findings or possibilities in the whereabouts of the missing towersy!!
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 14 409
Re: Has anyone seen sausage bloke?
Today
at 03:01:23 PM »
