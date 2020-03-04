Tortured_Mind



Offline



Posts: 14 407







TMPosts: 14 407 Re: Has anyone seen sausage bloke? « Reply #1 on: Today at 08:29:25 AM » HE'S BEEN BANNED !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Tortured_Mind



Offline



Posts: 14 407







TMPosts: 14 407 Re: Has anyone seen sausage bloke? « Reply #3 on: Today at 08:55:50 AM »













REALLY ??? Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Tortured_Mind



Offline



Posts: 14 407







TMPosts: 14 407 Re: Has anyone seen sausage bloke? « Reply #5 on: Today at 09:52:53 AM » ABSENCE MAKES THE HEART GROW FONDER !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Ural Quntz



Online



Posts: 6 461



Pack o cunts





Phew thats betterPosts: 6 461Pack o cunts Re: Has anyone seen sausage bloke? « Reply #7 on: Today at 11:03:08 AM »



Or somebody did go and meet him at the Brunnies and he's in intensive care at James Cook (private room obvs) Logged "football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018