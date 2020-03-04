Welcome,
March 06, 2020, 11:13:15 AM
Has anyone seen sausage bloke?
Author
Topic: Has anyone seen sausage bloke? (Read 202 times)
RobShrugNichols
Offline
Posts: 542
Has anyone seen sausage bloke?
«
on:
March 04, 2020, 01:02:38 PM »
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
Offline
Posts: 14 407
Re: Has anyone seen sausage bloke?
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 08:29:25 AM »
HE'S BEEN BANNED !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 9 525
Re: Has anyone seen sausage bloke?
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 08:50:41 AM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on
Today
at 08:29:25 AM
HE'S BEEN BANNED !!!
No he hasn't.
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
Offline
Posts: 14 407
Re: Has anyone seen sausage bloke?
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 08:55:50 AM »
REALLY ???
Logged
calamity
Offline
Posts: 8 297
Re: Has anyone seen sausage bloke?
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 09:50:59 AM »
His lass put him in hospital after he lost another grand on that daft fivefold
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
Offline
Posts: 14 407
Re: Has anyone seen sausage bloke?
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 09:52:53 AM »
ABSENCE MAKES THE HEART GROW FONDER !!!
Logged
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 9 525
Re: Has anyone seen sausage bloke?
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 10:44:53 AM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on
Today
at 08:55:50 AM
REALLY ???
Yes, really.
He's obviously in a poob with no wi-fi.
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Online
Posts: 6 460
Pack o cunts
Re: Has anyone seen sausage bloke?
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 11:03:08 AM »
Or somebody did go and meet him at the Brunnies and he's in intensive care at James Cook (private room obvs)
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
