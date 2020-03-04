Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Author Topic: Greece  (Read 546 times)
Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 707


« on: March 04, 2020, 11:02:46 AM »
Isn't funny how the UK media is ignoring largely what is happening with Tukey sending 200,000 migrants to the Greek border? The Turks released many from their prison system and told them to walk into Greece (Europe) for handouts.

The Greek military are shooting at the invaders to keep them out.

Tumbleweed from the media on this.
Skinz
Posts: 2 079


« Reply #1 on: March 04, 2020, 12:35:23 PM »
The EU was paying Turkey a fortune to keep hold of these twats. The cheque must have bounced. Anyway, they should be able to use any force necessary as this is nothing but an invasion. A couple of A-10's from the US should do the trick.

BRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRT
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 11 222


« Reply #2 on: March 04, 2020, 12:50:21 PM »
I watched a Sky Cunt report yesterday morning on this subject.
The footage showed a sea of middle aged men waiting at the border.
Sky cunt managed to find a woman with a little girl who was upset.

Well done Sky Cunt.



 :wanker:
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 72 690


« Reply #3 on: March 04, 2020, 12:56:59 PM »
SHOOT ALL THE BLOKES OVER 18 THE UTTER CUNTS  👍😡👍
Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 377



« Reply #4 on: March 04, 2020, 01:07:10 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on March 04, 2020, 12:56:59 PM
SHOOT ALL THE BLOKES OVER 18 THE UTTER CUNTS  👍😡👍

That would be the vast majority of them
Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 707


« Reply #5 on: March 04, 2020, 10:21:33 PM »
The greek people have now formed vigilante groups to help the security forces protect the border of Europe.

The EU is doing fuck all- again.
calamity
Posts: 8 298


« Reply #6 on: March 04, 2020, 10:25:57 PM »
The EU is becoming more and more of a parody with their immigration policy. Theyre too busy virtue signaling than being responsible regarding the situation. They may want to welcome immigrants, but when they dont do it with proper controls they are endangering lives.
Snoozy
Posts: 241


« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 12:32:11 AM »
Quote from: calamity on March 04, 2020, 10:25:57 PM
The EU is becoming more and more of a parody with their immigration policy. Theyre too busy virtue signaling than being responsible regarding the situation. They may want to welcome immigrants, but when they dont do it with proper controls they are endangering lives.

Spot on
Skinz
Posts: 2 079


« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 12:56:14 AM »
Quote from: calamity on March 04, 2020, 10:25:57 PM
The EU is becoming more and more of a parody with their immigration policy. Theyre too busy virtue signaling than being responsible regarding the situation. They may want to welcome immigrants, but when they dont do it with proper controls they are endangering lives.

The EU are fully behind this immigration shit. It's just that the Turks are capable of unleashing more shit than what that fat German cunt did, hence the cash.

 Not sure what's worse...the diseases coming back to Europe or this Chinese shit. ...Like when those scruffy EU cunts said to us regarding Brexit: "I hope you lot lose your jobs first"... Well, I hope those cunts holding up their 'open borders' banners get that Chinky virus first. I've gone off topic
SmogOnTour
Posts: 1 590


« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 02:11:18 AM »
Quote from: Skinz on March 04, 2020, 12:35:23 PM
The EU was paying Turkey a fortune to keep hold of these twats. The cheque must have bounced. Anyway, they should be able to use any force necessary as this is nothing but an invasion. A couple of A-10's from the US should do the trick.

BRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRT

Nope. Money went straight into Erdogan's family account.  rava
Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 377



« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 07:55:44 AM »
If they love Islam so much why don't they go to an Islamic country? 
mingebag
Posts: 4 434



« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 08:30:43 PM »
Economic migrant sponging cunts  :wanker:
Denmark and Sweden are wising up sharpish  :like:
Billy Balfour
Posts: 4 906



« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 08:36:08 PM »
As a side note. The Syrians helped the brits out in ww2 when we had to get out of Italy.
mingebag
Posts: 4 434



« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 08:41:37 PM »
Quote from: Billy Balfour on Yesterday at 08:36:08 PM
As a side note. The Syrians helped the brits out in ww2 when we had to get out of Italy.
How Mr Balfour  :pd:
Billy Balfour
Posts: 4 906



« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 08:59:17 PM »
Quote from: mingebag on Yesterday at 08:41:37 PM
Quote from: Billy Balfour on Yesterday at 08:36:08 PM
As a side note. The Syrians helped the brits out in ww2 when we had to get out of Italy.
How Mr Balfour  :pd:

I read 30 odd k needed to get out and they went to Syria.
Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 707


« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 10:25:10 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 07:55:44 AM
If they love Islam so much why don't they go to an Islamic country? 

Because NGO money was used to inform these people that Europe will provide them with a free house, free food, healthcare, free money and freedom.

Why the fuck wouldn't they come?
Billy Balfour
Posts: 4 906



« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 10:31:39 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 10:25:10 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 07:55:44 AM
If they love Islam so much why don't they go to an Islamic country? 

Because NGO money was used to inform these people that Europe will provide them with a free house, free food, healthcare, free money and freedom.

Why the fuck wouldn't they come?
Most have to come.
You would in their situation
monkeyman
Posts: 8 821


« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 10:59:19 PM »
Quote from: Billy Balfour on Yesterday at 10:31:39 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 10:25:10 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 07:55:44 AM
If they love Islam so much why don't they go to an Islamic country? 

Because NGO money was used to inform these people that Europe will provide them with a free house, free food, healthcare, free money and freedom.

Why the fuck wouldn't they come?
Most have to come.
You would in their situation
PUT SOME UP IN YOUR GAFF BILLY  mcl
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 14 141



« Reply #18 on: Today at 01:31:54 AM »
Aye, was all over bbc news yesterday. Which rather fucks the opening post. Cant be arsed to go through the politics of the region for the shooters-from-the-hip
Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 707


« Reply #19 on: Today at 08:29:54 AM »
Quote from: Billy Balfour on Yesterday at 10:31:39 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 10:25:10 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 07:55:44 AM
If they love Islam so much why don't they go to an Islamic country? 

Because NGO money was used to inform these people that Europe will provide them with a free house, free food, healthcare, free money and freedom.

Why the fuck wouldn't they come?
Most have to come.
You would in their situation

Aye I would as well.

But then I don't think we should be giving these scruffy cunts anything  but a one way ticket back.
If they knew they'd be rounded up, stuck in cages and taken home they wouldn't come.

They don't come here for the weather, they're here for the free stuff.


Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 707


« Reply #20 on: Today at 08:31:32 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 01:31:54 AM
Aye, was all over bbc news yesterday. Which rather fucks the opening post. Cant be arsed to go through the politics of the region for the shooters-from-the-hip

I tend not to watch that far leftist propaganda show but I will occasionally glance at the website, here's the news page

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news

Where's the story?
calamity
Posts: 8 298


« Reply #21 on: Today at 09:36:04 AM »
Out of curiosity, why is it so important the UK media reports what is happening in Greece? Since the UK is out of the EU their immigration is largely irrelevant.

Here's some links anyway, since you apparently can't use a search engine to find them yourself -

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-51695468

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-51678462

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-51735715

Seems like the 200000 number was from 2015 too, sure you're not harping on about old news again Bob?
Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 707


« Reply #22 on: Today at 12:53:01 PM »
Quote from: calamity on Today at 09:36:04 AM
Out of curiosity, why is it so important the UK media reports what is happening in Greece? Since the UK is out of the EU their immigration is largely irrelevant.

Here's some links anyway, since you apparently can't use a search engine to find them yourself -

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-51695468

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-51678462

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-51735715

Seems like the 200000 number was from 2015 too, sure you're not harping on about old news again Bob?

It's like the Muslim rape gangs all over again, news buried deep in the international section while irrelevant events like Starbucks not using reusable cups makes the front page.

It's like newspaper that call you a nonce on the front page and then print a retraction on page 28 next to the adverts a week later.

Do you understand that or are you a simpleton?


