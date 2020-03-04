Bobupanddown

Posts: 1 707 Greece « on: March 04, 2020, 11:02:46 AM » Isn't funny how the UK media is ignoring largely what is happening with Tukey sending 200,000 migrants to the Greek border? The Turks released many from their prison system and told them to walk into Greece (Europe) for handouts.



The Greek military are shooting at the invaders to keep them out.



Tumbleweed from the media on this.

Posts: 2 079 Re: Greece « Reply #1 on: March 04, 2020, 12:35:23 PM » The EU was paying Turkey a fortune to keep hold of these twats. The cheque must have bounced. Anyway, they should be able to use any force necessary as this is nothing but an invasion. A couple of A-10's from the US should do the trick.



The footage showed a sea of middle aged men waiting at the border.

Sky cunt managed to find a woman with a little girl who was upset.



I watched a Sky Cunt report yesterday morning on this subject.The footage showed a sea of middle aged men waiting at the border.Sky cunt managed to find a woman with a little girl who was upset.Well done Sky Cunt.

Posts: 72 690I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: Greece « Reply #3 on: March 04, 2020, 12:56:59 PM » SHOOT ALL THE BLOKES OVER 18 THE UTTER CUNTS 👍😡👍 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

Posts: 1 707 Re: Greece « Reply #5 on: March 04, 2020, 10:21:33 PM » The greek people have now formed vigilante groups to help the security forces protect the border of Europe.



Posts: 2 079 Re: Greece « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 12:56:14 AM » Quote from: calamity on March 04, 2020, 10:25:57 PM The EU is becoming more and more of a parody with their immigration policy. Theyre too busy virtue signaling than being responsible regarding the situation. They may want to welcome immigrants, but when they dont do it with proper controls they are endangering lives.



The EU are fully behind this immigration shit. It's just that the Turks are capable of unleashing more shit than what that fat German cunt did, hence the cash.



The EU are fully behind this immigration shit. It's just that the Turks are capable of unleashing more shit than what that fat German cunt did, hence the cash.

Not sure what's worse...the diseases coming back to Europe or this Chinese shit. ...Like when those scruffy EU cunts said to us regarding Brexit: "I hope you lot lose your jobs first"... Well, I hope those cunts holding up their 'open borders' banners get that Chinky virus first. I've gone off topic

Posts: 1 590 Re: Greece « Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 02:11:18 AM » Quote from: Skinz on March 04, 2020, 12:35:23 PM The EU was paying Turkey a fortune to keep hold of these twats. The cheque must have bounced. Anyway, they should be able to use any force necessary as this is nothing but an invasion. A couple of A-10's from the US should do the trick.



BRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRT



Posts: 1 707 Re: Greece « Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 10:25:10 PM » Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 07:55:44 AM

If they love Islam so much why don't they go to an Islamic country?

Because NGO money was used to inform these people that Europe will provide them with a free house, free food, healthcare, free money and freedom.



Aye, was all over bbc news yesterday. Which rather fucks the opening post. Cant be arsed to go through the politics of the region for the shooters-from-the-hip

Here's some links anyway, since you apparently can't use a search engine to find them yourself -



https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-51695468



https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-51678462



https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-51735715



Out of curiosity, why is it so important the UK media reports what is happening in Greece? Since the UK is out of the EU their immigration is largely irrelevant.Here's some links anyway, since you apparently can't use a search engine to find them yourself -

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-51695468

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-51695462

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-51735715

Seems like the 200000 number was from 2015 too, sure you're not harping on about old news again Bob?