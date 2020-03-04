Welcome,
March 06, 2020, 03:06:16 AM
Greece
Bobupanddown
Greece
«
on:
March 04, 2020, 11:02:46 AM »
Isn't funny how the UK media is ignoring largely what is happening with Tukey sending 200,000 migrants to the Greek border? The Turks released many from their prison system and told them to walk into Greece (Europe) for handouts.
The Greek military are shooting at the invaders to keep them out.
Tumbleweed from the media on this.
Skinz
Re: Greece
«
Reply #1 on:
March 04, 2020, 12:35:23 PM »
The EU was paying Turkey a fortune to keep hold of these twats. The cheque must have bounced. Anyway, they should be able to use any force necessary as this is nothing but an invasion. A couple of A-10's from the US should do the trick.
BRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRT
Johnny Thunder
Re: Greece
«
Reply #2 on:
March 04, 2020, 12:50:21 PM »
I watched a Sky Cunt report yesterday morning on this subject.
The footage showed a sea of middle aged men waiting at the border.
Sky cunt managed to find a woman with a little girl who was upset.
Well done Sky Cunt.
LEON TROTSKY
Re: Greece
«
Reply #3 on:
March 04, 2020, 12:56:59 PM »
SHOOT ALL THE BLOKES OVER 18 THE UTTER CUNTS 👍😡👍
Wee_Willie
Re: Greece
«
Reply #4 on:
March 04, 2020, 01:07:10 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on March 04, 2020, 12:56:59 PM
SHOOT ALL THE BLOKES OVER 18 THE UTTER CUNTS 👍😡👍
That would be the vast majority of them
Bobupanddown
Re: Greece
«
Reply #5 on:
March 04, 2020, 10:21:33 PM »
The greek people have now formed vigilante groups to help the security forces protect the border of Europe.
The EU is doing fuck all- again.
calamity
Re: Greece
«
Reply #6 on:
March 04, 2020, 10:25:57 PM »
The EU is becoming more and more of a parody with their immigration policy. Theyre too busy virtue signaling than being responsible regarding the situation. They may want to welcome immigrants, but when they dont do it with proper controls they are endangering lives.
Snoozy
Re: Greece
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 12:32:11 AM »
Quote from: calamity on March 04, 2020, 10:25:57 PM
The EU is becoming more and more of a parody with their immigration policy. Theyre too busy virtue signaling than being responsible regarding the situation. They may want to welcome immigrants, but when they dont do it with proper controls they are endangering lives.
Spot on
Skinz
Re: Greece
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 12:56:14 AM »
Quote from: calamity on March 04, 2020, 10:25:57 PM
The EU is becoming more and more of a parody with their immigration policy. Theyre too busy virtue signaling than being responsible regarding the situation. They may want to welcome immigrants, but when they dont do it with proper controls they are endangering lives.
The EU are fully behind this immigration shit. It's just that the Turks are capable of unleashing more shit than what that fat German cunt did, hence the cash.
Not sure what's worse...the diseases coming back to Europe or this Chinese shit. ...Like when those scruffy EU cunts said to us regarding Brexit: "I hope you lot lose your jobs first"... Well, I hope those cunts holding up their 'open borders' banners get that Chinky virus first. I've gone off topic
SmogOnTour
Re: Greece
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 02:11:18 AM »
Quote from: Skinz on March 04, 2020, 12:35:23 PM
The EU was paying Turkey a fortune to keep hold of these twats.
The cheque must have bounced.
Anyway, they should be able to use any force necessary as this is nothing but an invasion. A couple of A-10's from the US should do the trick.
BRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRT
Nope. Money went straight into Erdogan's family account.
Wee_Willie
Re: Greece
«
Reply #10 on:
Yesterday
at 07:55:44 AM »
If they love Islam so much why don't they go to an Islamic country?
mingebag
Re: Greece
«
Reply #11 on:
Yesterday
at 08:30:43 PM »
Economic migrant sponging cunts
Denmark and Sweden are wising up sharpish
Billy Balfour
Re: Greece
«
Reply #12 on:
Yesterday
at 08:36:08 PM »
As a side note. The Syrians helped the brits out in ww2 when we had to get out of Italy.
mingebag
Re: Greece
«
Reply #13 on:
Yesterday
at 08:41:37 PM »
Quote from: Billy Balfour on
Yesterday
at 08:36:08 PM
As a side note. The Syrians helped the brits out in ww2 when we had to get out of Italy.
How Mr Balfour
Billy Balfour
Re: Greece
«
Reply #14 on:
Yesterday
at 08:59:17 PM »
Quote from: mingebag on
Yesterday
at 08:41:37 PM
Quote from: Billy Balfour on
Yesterday
at 08:36:08 PM
As a side note. The Syrians helped the brits out in ww2 when we had to get out of Italy.
How Mr Balfour
I read 30 odd k needed to get out and they went to Syria.
Bobupanddown
Re: Greece
«
Reply #15 on:
Yesterday
at 10:25:10 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on
Yesterday
at 07:55:44 AM
If they love Islam so much why don't they go to an Islamic country?
Because NGO money was used to inform these people that Europe will provide them with a free house, free food, healthcare, free money and freedom.
Why the fuck wouldn't they come?
Billy Balfour
Re: Greece
«
Reply #16 on:
Yesterday
at 10:31:39 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Yesterday
at 10:25:10 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on
Yesterday
at 07:55:44 AM
If they love Islam so much why don't they go to an Islamic country?
Because NGO money was used to inform these people that Europe will provide them with a free house, free food, healthcare, free money and freedom.
Why the fuck wouldn't they come?
Most have to come.
You would in their situation
monkeyman
Re: Greece
«
Reply #17 on:
Yesterday
at 10:59:19 PM »
Quote from: Billy Balfour on
Yesterday
at 10:31:39 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Yesterday
at 10:25:10 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on
Yesterday
at 07:55:44 AM
If they love Islam so much why don't they go to an Islamic country?
Because NGO money was used to inform these people that Europe will provide them with a free house, free food, healthcare, free money and freedom.
Why the fuck wouldn't they come?
Most have to come.
You would in their situation
PUT SOME UP IN YOUR GAFF BILLY
Offline
Re: Greece
«
Reply #18 on:
Today
at 01:31:54 AM »
Aye, was all over bbc news yesterday. Which rather fucks the opening post. Cant be arsed to go through the politics of the region for the shooters-from-the-hip
