Bobupanddown

Offline



Posts: 1 699





Posts: 1 699 Greece « on: March 04, 2020, 11:02:46 AM » Isn't funny how the UK media is ignoring largely what is happening with Tukey sending 200,000 migrants to the Greek border? The Turks released many from their prison system and told them to walk into Greece (Europe) for handouts.



The Greek military are shooting at the invaders to keep them out.



Tumbleweed from the media on this.

Logged

Skinz

Offline



Posts: 2 078





Posts: 2 078 Re: Greece « Reply #1 on: March 04, 2020, 12:35:23 PM » The EU was paying Turkey a fortune to keep hold of these twats. The cheque must have bounced. Anyway, they should be able to use any force necessary as this is nothing but an invasion. A couple of A-10's from the US should do the trick.



BRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRT Logged

Johnny Thunder

Offline



Posts: 11 213





Shit Stirring Cunt.





Posts: 11 213Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: Greece « Reply #2 on: March 04, 2020, 12:50:21 PM »

The footage showed a sea of middle aged men waiting at the border.

Sky cunt managed to find a woman with a little girl who was upset.



Well done Sky Cunt.







I watched a Sky Cunt report yesterday morning on this subject.The footage showed a sea of middle aged men waiting at the border.Sky cunt managed to find a woman with a little girl who was upset.Well done Sky Cunt. Logged Come back Robbso lad ye fuckin stupid flouncing cunt.

LEON TROTSKY

Offline



Posts: 72 690





I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 72 690I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: Greece « Reply #3 on: March 04, 2020, 12:56:59 PM » SHOOT ALL THE BLOKES OVER 18 THE UTTER CUNTS 👍😡👍 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

Bobupanddown

Offline



Posts: 1 699





Posts: 1 699 Re: Greece « Reply #5 on: March 04, 2020, 10:21:33 PM » The greek people have now formed vigilante groups to help the security forces protect the border of Europe.



The EU is doing fuck all- again. Logged

calamity

Offline



Posts: 8 292





Posts: 8 292 Re: Greece « Reply #6 on: March 04, 2020, 10:25:57 PM » The EU is becoming more and more of a parody with their immigration policy. Theyre too busy virtue signaling than being responsible regarding the situation. They may want to welcome immigrants, but when they dont do it with proper controls they are endangering lives. Logged

Skinz

Offline



Posts: 2 078





Posts: 2 078 Re: Greece « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 12:56:14 AM » Quote from: calamity on March 04, 2020, 10:25:57 PM The EU is becoming more and more of a parody with their immigration policy. Theyre too busy virtue signaling than being responsible regarding the situation. They may want to welcome immigrants, but when they dont do it with proper controls they are endangering lives.



The EU are fully behind this immigration shit. It's just that the Turks are capable of unleashing more shit than what that fat German cunt did, hence the cash.



Not sure what's worse...the diseases coming back to Europe or this Chinese shit. ...Like when those scruffy EU cunts said to us regarding Brexit: "I hope you lot lose your jobs first"... Well, I hope those cunts holding up their 'open borders' banners get that Chinky virus first. I've gone off topic The EU are fully behind this immigration shit. It's just that the Turks are capable of unleashing more shit than what that fat German cunt did, hence the cash.Not sure what's worse...the diseases coming back to Europe or this Chinese shit. ...Like when those scruffy EU cunts said to us regarding Brexit: "I hope you lot lose your jobs first"... Well, I hope those cunts holding up their 'open borders' banners get that Chinky virus first. I've gone off topic Logged

SmogOnTour

Offline



Posts: 1 590





Posts: 1 590 Re: Greece « Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 02:11:18 AM » Quote from: Skinz on March 04, 2020, 12:35:23 PM The EU was paying Turkey a fortune to keep hold of these twats. The cheque must have bounced. Anyway, they should be able to use any force necessary as this is nothing but an invasion. A couple of A-10's from the US should do the trick.



BRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRT



Nope. Money went straight into Erdogan's family account. Nope. Money went straight into Erdogan's family account. Logged

Wee_Willie

Offline



Posts: 8 374







Posts: 8 374 Re: Greece « Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 07:55:44 AM » If they love Islam so much why don't they go to an Islamic country? Logged

mingebag

Offline



Posts: 4 434







Posts: 4 434 Re: Greece « Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 08:30:43 PM »

Denmark and Sweden are wising up sharpish Economic migrant sponging cuntsDenmark and Sweden are wising up sharpish Logged

Billy Balfour

Offline



Posts: 4 906







Posts: 4 906 Re: Greece « Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 08:36:08 PM » As a side note. The Syrians helped the brits out in ww2 when we had to get out of Italy. Logged